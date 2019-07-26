Ana Egge Releases New Music with Buck Meek of Big Thief

Today, Ana Egge shared the music video for her new single "Hurt A Little", the second off her upcoming album Is It The Kiss, out September 6 via StorySound Records. Pre-order Is It The Kiss HERE.

"When you fall for someone, that doesn't mean that it's a one-time choice to be with them. Every day you wake up and choose," said the Brooklyn singer-songwriter of the new track which features Buck Meek of Big Thief on electric guitar.

"'Hurt A Little' catches Egge in a vulnerable state, reminiscing over past relationships and laughing at the inevitability of romantic pain," stated American Songwriter. "A soft snare beat propels the song forward as Egge encourages others to power through the pain with her hard-earned relationship wisdom. Meek adds subtle flourishes of rock and pop with his electric guitar."

Is It the Kiss, Ana Egge's eleventh album, has nine originals along with one cover, all featuring her singularly soulful singing and songwriting which Steve Earle (producer of Egge's Bad Blood) has said sounds "like she's telling us her deepest, darkest secrets."

The country side of things is well-represented by pedal steel (Matt Davidson of Twain) and fiddle (Alex Hargreaves) on songs such as the lead single "Cocaine Cowboys" (also featuring Buck Meek on electric guitar), and her affecting duet with Iris DeMent on their cover of Diana Jones' "Ballad of the Poor Child."

But despite its traditional roots, Is It The Kiss is something of a soul record as well. The tracks are grounded by the Brooklyn indie-all-star rhythm section of Jacob Silver and Robin MacMillan, the slow grooves are sweetened by horns like molasses (Cole Kamen-Green and Adam Dotson), and at the center of it all is Ana's guitar, that sounds like it knows something about how Steve Cropper and Curtis Mayfield could delicately, but determinedly, provide a sweetly-beating funky heart. Along with providing the wind and brass arrangements throughout the album, the whole is put togther by multi-instrumentalist, arranger, and producer Alec Spiegelman (Cuddle Magic).

Is It The Kiss serves as the follow up to last year's White Tiger, released to wide spread acclaim from UPROXX, Billboard, Rolling Stone Country, NPR Music's New Music Friday, No Depression, Aquarian Weekly, Folk Alley and many more.

Ana will hit the road for a run of dates around the Northeast this summer and fall with a UK tour to follow. See full list of tour dates below.

Is It The Kiss Tracklist:

1. Cocaine Cowboys

2. What Could Be

3. Oh My My

4. Ballad of the Poor Child

5. Hurt a Little

6. Teacake and Janey

7. James

8. Rise Above

9. Stay The Night

10. Chasing Rabbits In The Sun

Tour Dates:

Aug 3 - Brooklyn, NY @ The Owl

Aug 23 - Fayettville AR @ Fayettville Roots Festival

Sept 8 - New York, NY @ Caveat [Record Release Show]

Sept 12 - Nashville, TN @ Radio Cafe

Sept 12-15 - Nashville, TN @ AmericanaFest Official Showcase

Sept 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Philadelphia Folk Song Society

Sept 21 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Americana Festival

Oct 2 - Boston, MA @ Haymarket Lounge at City Winery

Oct 3 - Brownfield, ME @ Stone Mountain Arts Center

Oct 4 - Rockland, ME @ Strand Theatre

Oct 5 - Bethlehem, NH @ Colonial Theatre

Oct 11 - Burlington, VT @ First Unitarian Church

Oct 12 - Putney, VT @ Next Stage

Oct 18 - Cambridge, MA @ Lizard Lounge

Oct 19 - Cambridge, NY @ Argyle Brewing Company's Cambridge Depot

Oct 20 - Portland, ME @ St. Lawrence Arts & Community Center

Oct 25 - Brooklyn, NY @ House of Love

Oct 28 - Birmingham, UK @ The Kitchen Garden Cafe

Oct 30 - Camden, UK @ Green Note

Nov 2 - Steyning, UK @ Sakala Steyning

Nov 4 - Brighton, UK @ The Greys

Nov 10 - New Haven, CT @ East Rock

Photo credit: Albie Mitchell





