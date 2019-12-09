Amsterdam's Les Cooles De Ville Releases 'L.C.D.V.'

Les Cooles De Ville is an Amsterdam based alternative hiphop group creating soulful music using elements of jazz, bossa nova and pop. Recording and performing with live instrumentation and a mixture of samples and electronics they bring a unique, international vibe to the musical landscape Quirky colourful, laidback and romantic they deliver a sound reminiscent of contemporaries like The Internet and Tom Misch. Sometimes referred to as the Dutch equivalent of the Native Tongues the group's sound is inspired by acts like Digable Planets, De La Soul, A Tribe Called Quest, Lucy Pearl and Slum Village.

The new album titled "L.C.D.V." is available now on all digital platforms via Season Five Records / Below System Records. The album includes guest appearances by Benny Sings, Roos Jonker, Randell Heye, Delaney Nelom, Benjamin Herman and MARNIX. The vinyl version of the album will be released before the end of 2019.

Listen to Les Cooles De Ville's single "Starr People" here:





