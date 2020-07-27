Amilli and Vevo Release DSCVR at Home Videos of 'I'm Not Tryna Be Your Girl' and 'Die For You (Feat. Serious Klein)'

Vevo DSCVR Focuses on the Development of Emerging Artists

Vevo announces the release of Amilli's DSCVR at Home performances of "I'm Not Tryna Be Your Girl" and "Die For You (Feat. Serious Klein)" Vevo DSCVR focuses on the development of emerging artists, through performance content and careful curation. Vevo has a long history of helping emerging artists break through to new and wider audiences. Past alumni of Vevo's DSCVR series include Billie Eilish, AB6IX and Kiana Ledé. Vevo is committed to working with artists at an early stage of their career to create unique content that brings their music to life visually and provides exposure to new audiences through the platform.

Watch both videos below!

Bochum, Germany's Amilli has a penchant for soulful melodies and R&B flair that makes her stand out from the crowd. Since coming onto the scene, Amilli has captured the attention of The Line of Best Fit, who said she was "harking from the same effortlessly cool gang that birthed the likes of Billie Eilish and Mavi Phoenix, but in her own cheeky, incredibly focused way." COMPLEX agreed, praising her "unpretentious pop," and calling her "one of our favorite newcomers."

Serious Klein, featured on "Die For You," is a Ghanaian-German rapper who was first put on the map in 2012 with the release of his first EP The Serious Outlook. Since then, he's been applauded by the likes of HIGHSNOBIETY, Billboard, COMPLEX and even Alicia Keys, who called him "one of the hottest urban newcomers in Germany."

"Not Tryna Be Your Girl" and "Die For You (Feat. Serious Klein)" are now streaming on all platforms. Keep up with exclusive content from artists all over the world on YouTube.com/Vevo.

