Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'

American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'

The track was released alongside a new music video.

Mar. 16, 2023  

American Trappist are ecstatic to present "Seg Fault", the latest single which uncovers the hardship of maintaining one's sense of self amidst the tensions of growing older.

"Seg Fault" was inspired by vocalist Joe Michelini's struggles of putting aside being an artist full time. A "segmentation fault" is when a computer program loses track of memory and tries to write or read from an inaccessible part of memory. American Trappist ponders the concerns of losing track of change on "Seg Fault", trying frantically to patch the two chapters of the narrator's past and present together.

"Seg Fault" has a comfortable ambiance, compact instrumentation, and a pulsating guitar line similar to Deerhunter, The Pixies, and Amen Dunes. The track was recorded live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War on Drugs, The National) at Miner St. Studios in Philadelphia.

"Seg Fault" is an excellent introduction to the warmer months of the year. Though the subject matter deals with the intensities of change, the production of the track disguises this with an exuberant feel, invoking the likes of Galaxie 500 and PJ Harvey.

American Trappist made the video in Berlin Studios, the home workshop of Hannah Darrah, Joe Michelini's partner. After contorting the video with various effects and running it through a Python script, the end result warps the band members into pixels that oscillate on and off the screen.

Watch the new music video here:

AMERICAN TRAPPIST BIO

American Trappist was formed in 2015 in Philadelphia and has released three full-length albums, including their self-titled debut; Tentanda Via; and The Gate. The four piece is led by Joe Michelini, a New Jersey born artist with a drive for creating polished indie rock.

Growing up as part of a non-denominational Christian church, Joe Michelini's childhood experience directly shaped their songwriting. A lot of the band's subject matter focuses on absolving themselves of the weight of original sin, and the gloomy realities death and shame bring. This is a hallmark of American Trappist's work- as they effortlessly mask upbeat indie rock sounds over dark subject matters, keeping the listener engaged.

Photo by Megan Lynch



Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for Ghost Photo
Video: Ava Max Reveals Official Visualizer for 'Ghost'
The eagerly awaited follow-up to Ava’s RIAA Platinum-certified 2020 debut album, Heaven & Hell, the disco-powered Diamonds & Dancefloors includes such passionately self-assured singles as “One of Us,” “Cold As Ice,” “Dancing’s Done,” “Weapons,” “Maybe You’re The Problem,” and “Million Dollar Baby.” Watch the new music video now!
Danny Golden to Release Being There Album in May Photo
Danny Golden to Release 'Being There' Album in May
Danny Golden’s upcoming indie rock album “Being There,” recorded with producer Jason Burt, also known as Electrophunck (producer for Leon Bridges, John Mayer, Paul Cauthen and many more), was born out of spontaneity and no restrictions. That free-spirited approach informs the record, which is tied together by compositional strength.
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single The Great Marlowe Photo
Kool Keith & Real Bad Man Release New Single 'The Great Marlowe'
Serpent brings Real Bad Man together with the inimitable Kool Keith and after announcing their forthcoming collaborative project with “Fire & Ice,” which also featured Slug from Atmosphere and Ice-T, the duo is now back with Serpent’s second focus track “The Great Marlowe.”  “The Great Marlowe” is now available.
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album Photo
Ill Communication Release New Track From Upcoming Album
After playing and touring North America and Europe in bands such as The Warriors, Diehard Youth, No Motiv, Retaliate and Gravemaker, They named the band, wrote some music and started playing out. Soon after they recorded two EPs that where released online as well as a one sided 12” on Another City Records.

From This Author - Michael Major


The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'The A.M.s Reimagine Radiohead's 'No Surprises'
March 16, 2023

Indie folk duo The A.M.s have released their latest single, “No Surprises,” a cover off of Radiohead’s 1997 release, OK Computer. “No Surprises” is the first single the pair has released following the debut of their album, Ignite The Sky, released last year. The album, a 13-track project, touches on themes of family, longing, and belonging.
RYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline TourRYAN OAKES Announces Debut Headline Tour
March 16, 2023

Alt/hip hop artist Ryan Oakes is excited to announce his first-ever headline tour of the U.S. The dates start in Phoenix, AZ on May 14 and conclude on June 2 in Los Angeles, CA with a show at the Peppermint Club. The “Wake Up” tour makes stops in, among other markets, Nashville, TN, Chicago, IL and Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right for a show on May 24. 
Rudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron MilesRudy Royston Follows Up Acclaimed Flatbed Buggy With 'DAY' Dedicated to Ritchie Royston and Ron Miles
March 16, 2023

Rudy Royston, first-call drummer with Bill Frisell, Dave Douglas, Noah Preminger, Rudresh Mahanthappa and a host of others, is proud to present DAY, his fifth release for Greenleaf Music. DAY is the second outing from Flatbed Buggy, the adventurous, sonically varied small group that Royston premiered on the acclaimed 2018 album of that name.
Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'Holy Roller Baby to Release Bluesy Rock n' Roll Cover of Edwyn Collins 'A Girl Like You'
March 16, 2023

Dallas, TX-based rock & roll collective HOLY ROLLER BABY have shared their first new music since the release of their 2020 debut album FRENZY with a swagger-filled cover of Edwyn Collins’ 1994 hit single “A Girl Like You.” HOLY ROLLER BABY frontman/founder Jared Mullins was inspired to cover the track.
Peacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony ShalhoubPeacock Orders MONK Movie Starring Tony Shalhoub
March 16, 2023

Peacock has announced MR. MONK'S LAST CASE: A MONK MOVIE, based on the Emmy Award-winning, critically-acclaimed, fan-favorite USA comedy starring Tony Shalhoub (MONK, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) about a brilliant San Francisco-based detective with obsessive-compulsive disorder. 
share