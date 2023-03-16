American Trappist Shares New Single 'Seg Fault'

American Trappist are ecstatic to present "Seg Fault", the latest single which uncovers the hardship of maintaining one's sense of self amidst the tensions of growing older.

"Seg Fault" was inspired by vocalist Joe Michelini's struggles of putting aside being an artist full time. A "segmentation fault" is when a computer program loses track of memory and tries to write or read from an inaccessible part of memory. American Trappist ponders the concerns of losing track of change on "Seg Fault", trying frantically to patch the two chapters of the narrator's past and present together.

"Seg Fault" has a comfortable ambiance, compact instrumentation, and a pulsating guitar line similar to Deerhunter, The Pixies, and Amen Dunes. The track was recorded live with engineer Matt Poirier (The War on Drugs, The National) at Miner St. Studios in Philadelphia.

"Seg Fault" is an excellent introduction to the warmer months of the year. Though the subject matter deals with the intensities of change, the production of the track disguises this with an exuberant feel, invoking the likes of Galaxie 500 and PJ Harvey.

American Trappist made the video in Berlin Studios, the home workshop of Hannah Darrah, Joe Michelini's partner. After contorting the video with various effects and running it through a Python script, the end result warps the band members into pixels that oscillate on and off the screen.

Watch the new music video here:

AMERICAN TRAPPIST BIO

American Trappist was formed in 2015 in Philadelphia and has released three full-length albums, including their self-titled debut; Tentanda Via; and The Gate. The four piece is led by Joe Michelini, a New Jersey born artist with a drive for creating polished indie rock.

Growing up as part of a non-denominational Christian church, Joe Michelini's childhood experience directly shaped their songwriting. A lot of the band's subject matter focuses on absolving themselves of the weight of original sin, and the gloomy realities death and shame bring. This is a hallmark of American Trappist's work- as they effortlessly mask upbeat indie rock sounds over dark subject matters, keeping the listener engaged.

Photo by Megan Lynch