American Football's Year One Demos is out today via Polyvinyl Record Co. The collection of newly mastered and previously unreleased instrumental demos are being released to mark the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal eponymous debut LP. Year One Demos also closes out a phenomenal year for the band that included the release of American Football LP3. Their latest album won widespread praise upon its release, and has recently been heralded in Best of 2019 album lists by the likes of NPR Music, Alternative Press, Variety, Kerrang, and more.

"The band's third eponymous album (and second since reuniting in 2014) is impressionistic in its quietly bursting arrangements and attuned to the individual talents of its vocal guests (Land of Talk's Elizabeth Powell, Slowdive's Rachel Goswell and a stunning duet with Paramore's Hayley Williams)." - NPR Music

American Football will play an intimate three night stand at Schubas Tavern this month, with shows on December 29th, 30th, and culminating on New Years Eve. The shows will coincide with the legendary Chicago venue's 30th anniversary. All upcoming tour dates are listed below.

As the release of Year One Demos marks the 20th anniversary of American Football (LP1), it's important to remember that the debut LPs current status as a foundational entry into the indie rock canon was likely the furthest thought from the band's or Polyvinyl's minds when it was released, or for that matter in the years that followed. "American Football was never intended to be a real band," Steve Holmes writes in the liner notes for Year One Demos. "The band was our creative outlet, and gave us something to do outside of schoolwork. Not to say that we didn't take the music seriously. We spent an enormous amount of time crafting and arranging these little songs, but we had zero interest in a 'music career'."

The recordings found on Year One Demos are a glimpse back at that inauspicious time, and according to Steve Lamos who recently re-discovered the original tape (labeled with the date May 31, 1997), is the first proper set of demos the band ever made. "My dad 'recorded' this in the basement of the house I grew up in," says Lamos. "As far as I can recall, he set up two vocal mics, at 90-degree angles, set the levels, showed me how to turn the Roberts two-track to 'record,' and then went upstairs while we played."

Lamos last remembers coming across and listening to the demos in the mid-2000s, nearly a decade before American Football's eventual reunion. He hadn't thought about the recordings since until the approach of the LP1s 20 year anniversary reminded him of their existence.

American Football is Steve Holmes (guitar), Mike Kinsella (vocals, guitar), Nate Kinsella (bass), and Steve Lamos (drums, trumpet).

Year One Demos Tracklist:

Five Silent Miles (Demo) Song #1 / Song #2 (Demo) The Summer Ends (Demo) For Sure (Demo)





Related Articles View More Music Stories