Amazon Will Premiere A Boogie wit da Hoodie's New Album With Thursday Livestream

This Thursday, Amazon Music is hosting a first listen of multi-platinum recording artist A Boogie wit da Hoodie's highly anticipated new album, Artist 2.0, prior to its February 14 release. Rap Rotation - Amazon Music's playlist and home for hip-hop in heavy rotation - is presenting the event, which will be live-streamed on Amazon Music's Twitch channel and hosted by DJ Akademiks.

The stream will begin at 9pm EST, and will feature A Boogie playing NBA 2K20 against Akademiks, an AMA with the two, and a first listen of six, not-yet-released songs from Artist 2.0 before the album's wide release.

Artist 2.0 arrives on the four-year anniversary of A Boogie Wit da Hoodie's debut mixtape Artist, which was released on February 14, 2016. Artist 2.0 is the highly anticipated follow-up to A Boogie's chart-topping, RIAA platinum-certified sophomore LP, Hoodie SZN, which spawned the 2x RIAA certified-Platinum "Look Back At It," RIAA certified-Platinum "Startender," 3x RIAA certified-Platinum "Swervin," as well as the RIAA certified-Gold songs, "Demons & Angels" and "Love And Drugs."

The album will premiere on the below Twitch channel:





