Amason Release GALAXY I Today

Today, Swedish supergroup Amason release their sophomore album Galaxy I. It is the first installment of a double album being released in two parts, with Galaxy II coming in Spring of 2020. Amason - comprising the combined talents of acclaimed Swedish musicians Amanda Bergman, Pontus Winnberg, Petter Winnberg, Gustav Ejstes andNils Törnqvist - released their lauded debut album Sky City in 2015. It garnered worldwide acclaim and received the Swedish Grammis (GRAMMY equivalent) for Album Of The Year.

While you might not immediately recognize the names that make up Amason-vocalistAmanda Bergman, guitarist/vocalist Gustav Ejstes, keyboardist Pontus Winnberg, bassist Petter Winnberg, and drummer Nils Törnqvist-you're almost certainly already familiar with their work. As one half of the production team Bloodshy & Avant, Pontus wrote and produced for everyone from Madonna to Sky Ferreira and Britney Spears (he won a GRAMMY Award for "Toxic") and co-founded Miike Snow, the beloved indie pop group that scored a Gold-certified single in the States with their ubiquitous 2009 hit, "Animal." More recently under his own name, he's worked with Carly Rae Jepsen and Peter, Bjorn and John amongst others. Pontus's brother Petter, meanwhile, launched the popular Swedish band Little Majorette with Törnqvist, and has since gone on to establish himself as a preeminent composer for film and television. In addition to releasing music under both her own name and the stage name Idiot Wind, Bergman has also collaborated with the likes of The Tallest Man On Earth and Lykke Li, and Ejstes rose to fame with his cult psych-rock project Dungen, which slayed international festival stages from Bonnaroo to Primavera, performed on Conan, and toured with Wolfmother.

Formed around a vibrant Stockholm music scene in 2013, Amason sold out their first Swedish headline tour, landed US festival dates from Austin City Limits to SXSW and took home Album of the Year honors at the Grammis for their Sky City debut - a stunning first offering which included the intoxicating AAA radio favorite "Went To War" and the singles"Duvan," "Kelly" and "Yellow Moon." Tracks from the record racked up more than 25 million streams on Spotify alone, and the collection earned ecstatic reviews in both the US and Europe, with NPR raving that the songs "replicate the intimacy and care of a great mixtape" and Uncut praising the music's "understated classicism."

Galaxy I Tracklisting:

Marry Me Just For Fun

Hit The Bottom

You Don't Have To Call Me

Tre Karameller

Benny

Samlaren

It's Getting Harder

Taxi





