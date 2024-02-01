Amanda Perez Teams up With Lily Massie for New Song 'So Good'

“So Good” follows a string of sultry singles, which attests to Lily's ‘one to watch' status.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe Photo 1 Good Neighbours Release Debut Single 'Home' With Support From Zane Lowe
'America's Got Talent' Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck' Photo 2 AGT Winner Darci Lynne To Release Debut Single 'Push Our Luck'
Listen: Christian Borle, Alex Brightman, Erika Henningsen & More Sing on the HAZBIN HOTEL Photo 3 Listen: Hear Christian Borle, Alex Brightman Sing In HAZBIN HOTEL
MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical Release Photo 4 MEAN GIRLS Broadway Album Streams Increase After Movie Musical

Amanda Perez Teams up With Lily Massie for New Song 'So Good'

Rising R&B artist Lily Massie unveils her latest song, “So Good” featuring platinum-selling recording artist Amanda Perez. 

The rapturous release beams bright within the spectrum of R&B, Soul, and Pop as Lily and Amanda share experiences related to a compelling and lavish look into lust. Both artists brilliantly tackle the track to a climactic stance and dazzle listeners with their swooning, melodic force as one. 

Amassing over 5M + streams on Spotify solely over the years, Lily Massie has built a cult following that has shined a light on her artistic prowess and appeal from audiences nationwide. The New Jersey native has pledged to express vulnerability through potent songwriting with a newfound understanding of herself.

From the perspective of an ever-evolving young woman brimming with confidence, intention, and drive,she continues to establish herself as an impactful voice in R&B. “So Good” follows a string of sultry singles, which attests to Lily's ‘one to watch' status. “On God” with NBDY, Journey Montana and “Lose” further testify to this notion. 

Lily is gearing up to embark on tour dates with Journey Montana via ‘Stargirl The Tour' kicking off on February 23 in Dallas, TX. Making stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, Lily is set to step into a light of breakout success as she continues to grow her tribe of supporters to sky-scraping levels. 

‘STAR GIRL' TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 23rd -    DALLAS, TX -            RUINS 
FEBRUARY 25th -     ATLANTA, GA -        VINYL
FEBRUARY 28th -     BALTIMORE, MD -   THE CROWN
MARCH 1st - - NEW YORK, NY -    MERCURY LOUNGE 
MARCH 2nd -             PHILADELPHIA, PA           WORLD CAFE LIVE 
MARCH 24th -            LOS ANGELES, CA           MOROCCAN LOUNGE 

ABOUT LILY MASSIE

A self-proclaimed feminist, Massie's music reflects individualism and women empowerment through all aspects of life with creative, honest, and catchy lyrics. With a musical blend of pop, R&B and soul, the singer/songwriter, who refuses to be put into a box, created a sound she coined, PopSoul.

The twenty-one-year-old, New Jersey native has been writing songs since she was eight years old. However, it wasn't until she attended an Ariana Grande concert that she realized she wanted to pursue singing professionally. “As a kid, I was a huge Ariana Grande fan. Going to her concerts made me fall in love with the idea of being on stage and making people happy.” Lily is dedicated to expanding her organic fan base by creating impactful music that heals the soul.

With songs like "Lose" and "Don't Need" growing steadily on streaming networks and social media platforms, the shy girl known as Lily Massie is well on her way to making a name for herself in the industry. 

PHOTO CREDIT: CARIANNE OLDER



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Hails Expand Their Debut Album With Whats Your Motive (Deluxe) Photo
The Hails Expand Their Debut Album With 'What's Your Motive (Deluxe)'

The Hails expand upon their debut album with the release of What's Your Motive (Deluxe). Further waxing their penchant for well-polished experimentation and all-consuming storytelling, the deluxe album features two new tracks, fan-favorite “Stay,” and a remix of “Fiona” by Magic City Hippies.

2
The Strokes to Play Chicago in March Kina Collins With Beach Bunny, NNAMDI Photo
The Strokes to Play Chicago in March Kina Collins With Beach Bunny, NNAMDI

Having supported Collins' campaign in 2022 with an intimate concert fundraiser at Metro, The Strokes will be taking the stage for the first time in 2024 to once again support Collins' campaign, this time on her birthday alongside performances from Chicago luminaries Beach Bunny and NNAMDI.

3
Jeff Larson to Release Solo Album Adobe Home Photo
Jeff Larson to Release Solo Album 'Adobe Home'

Produced by the veteran California singer-songwriter with Gerry Beckley of America, the album will be launched March 8 with the LARSON composition “Something of A Dream.” The 13-track album comes on the heels of IT'LL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN, the veteran singer-songwriter's acclaimed 2023 six-song tribute EP.

4
SNACKTIME Release Debut Studio Single TOGETHER Photo
SNACKTIME Release Debut Studio Single 'TOGETHER'

Philadelphia's revered seven-piece brass-heavy band SNACKTIME have released their first studio single, “TOGETHER” b/w “I DON'T GIVE A DAMN,” in advance of an upcoming tour supporting Portugal. The Man (they'll also perform as part of PTM during their set) kicking off tomorrow night in Del Mar, California.

More Hot Stories For You

Jada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ ViewsJada Kingdom 'What's Up (Big Buddy)' Garners 1 Million+ Views
Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'Humbird Announces Full-Length Album 'Right On'
Video: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe CherryVideo: Gia Woods Shares 'Your Engine' Music Video Featuring EUPHORIA Star Chloe Cherry
Freddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New SingleFreddy Wexler Helms Billy Joel's Highly Anticipated New Single

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE Video
Watch Frankie Grande Perform 'I Drove All Night' From TITANÍQUE
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES Video
On the Opening Night Red Carpet for DAYS OF WINE AND ROSES
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MJ THE MUSICAL
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SPAMALOT
MOULIN ROUGE!