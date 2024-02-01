Amanda Perez Teams up With Lily Massie for New Song 'So Good'

Rising R&B artist Lily Massie unveils her latest song, “So Good” featuring platinum-selling recording artist Amanda Perez.

The rapturous release beams bright within the spectrum of R&B, Soul, and Pop as Lily and Amanda share experiences related to a compelling and lavish look into lust. Both artists brilliantly tackle the track to a climactic stance and dazzle listeners with their swooning, melodic force as one.

Amassing over 5M + streams on Spotify solely over the years, Lily Massie has built a cult following that has shined a light on her artistic prowess and appeal from audiences nationwide. The New Jersey native has pledged to express vulnerability through potent songwriting with a newfound understanding of herself.

From the perspective of an ever-evolving young woman brimming with confidence, intention, and drive,she continues to establish herself as an impactful voice in R&B. “So Good” follows a string of sultry singles, which attests to Lily's ‘one to watch' status. “On God” with NBDY, Journey Montana and “Lose” further testify to this notion.

Lily is gearing up to embark on tour dates with Journey Montana via ‘Stargirl The Tour' kicking off on February 23 in Dallas, TX. Making stops in Atlanta, Baltimore, New York, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles, Lily is set to step into a light of breakout success as she continues to grow her tribe of supporters to sky-scraping levels.

‘STAR GIRL' TOUR DATES

FEBRUARY 23rd - DALLAS, TX - RUINS

FEBRUARY 25th - ATLANTA, GA - VINYL

FEBRUARY 28th - BALTIMORE, MD - THE CROWN

MARCH 1st - - NEW YORK, NY - MERCURY LOUNGE

MARCH 2nd - PHILADELPHIA, PA WORLD CAFE LIVE

MARCH 24th - LOS ANGELES, CA MOROCCAN LOUNGE

ABOUT LILY MASSIE

A self-proclaimed feminist, Massie's music reflects individualism and women empowerment through all aspects of life with creative, honest, and catchy lyrics. With a musical blend of pop, R&B and soul, the singer/songwriter, who refuses to be put into a box, created a sound she coined, PopSoul.

The twenty-one-year-old, New Jersey native has been writing songs since she was eight years old. However, it wasn't until she attended an Ariana Grande concert that she realized she wanted to pursue singing professionally. “As a kid, I was a huge Ariana Grande fan. Going to her concerts made me fall in love with the idea of being on stage and making people happy.” Lily is dedicated to expanding her organic fan base by creating impactful music that heals the soul.

With songs like "Lose" and "Don't Need" growing steadily on streaming networks and social media platforms, the shy girl known as Lily Massie is well on her way to making a name for herself in the industry.

PHOTO CREDIT: CARIANNE OLDER