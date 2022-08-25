Alt-Rock Duo cleopatrick Drop New Single 'OK'

The ground-breaking Canadian heavy alt-rock duo cleopatrick have released the distortion rich, riff-heavy and quick-witted new single "OK" available to stream on all digital platforms now.

Self-produced by the band and mixed by hip hop beat maker/producer/rapper Jonwayne, "OK" was produced from the back of the cleopatrick's tour van during the band's North American tour with Royal Blood and their recent Canadian festival dates.

"We wanted this song to sound like it was recorded and produced using a sentient IBM computer from 2002," shares guitarist/vocalist Luke Gruntz. "We digitally abused this song, chopping, degrading, stretching and looping sections with no regard for the rules."

On "OK" cleopatrick explores themes of complacency, ignorance and trying to fit into a digital future. "OK is a song about asteroids (specifically referencing 99942 APOPHIS), evil computers, sneaker brands and illusory-worth of our digital personas," explains Gruntz.

"It's a song about all the s you have to click "OK" on these days. You do it so much you reach the point where you don't really think about the meaning or implications of digital consent."

﻿Once again finding a creative and unique way to connect with their fanbase, in order to announce/tease the new track, cleopatrick set up okokok.biz and tweeted it out with no other info. They later announced that if fans got it to 1mm clicks, they'd drop something -- it happened within an hour and up went the pre-save for "OK". The ticker is currently sitting at 6.4mm+ clicks.

cleopatrick recently released "A FILM CALLED: BUMMER"; a surreal concert-documentary that was shot at the band's triumphant sold-out Toronto show at The Danforth Music Hall in December 2021. Directed and produced by @cowboydrugs, the film premiered simultaneously on YouTube and at an in-person screening at The Loft in the band's hometown of Cobourg, ON.

The band also surprise-released "DEEMED" this summer, a B-side from their debut album BUMMER. According to the band, a deem is "a term coined by our best buddies in ready the prince meant to describe the cards one is dealt in a particular situation. I think it came from Dan Prada playing smash bros honestly. sometimes good, more often bad, when the road ahead takes a sudden turn; you've been deemed. deemed by the gods. deemed by the universe. deemed by the sum of your own decisions. we've all been deemed at various points in our lives."

Coming off an incredible 20-date run as direct support for Royal Blood's 2022 North American tour, cleopatrick just wrapped up a series of Canadian festival dates including Calgary Stampede, Born & Raised (with Alexisonfire), Ottawa Bluesfest (with grandson) and their very special sold-out BUMMER Summer Fest in their hometown of Cobourg, ON. The BUMMER Summer Fest marked the band's first performance at home since 2016. cleopatrick, who are currently on tour in Europe are set to perform a prime slot on the Festival Republic stage at Reading/Leeds in the UK this weekend.

Best friends since the age of 4, Luke Gruntz and Ian Fraser are cleopatrick. And while they are from (and still based) in the tiny town of Cobourg, Ontario, their sound is anything but small. The core of their mission: to restore the outspoken provocation of rock & roll through raw, abrasive honesty.

Along with two other like-minded-artists (Zig Mentality and Ready The Prince) cleopatrick formed the loose DIY collective "New Rock Mafia". Together the artist and fan collective provide location-based info, curated content and organize secret events / shows within the community, all for members only. It has been instrumental in helping the band get the word out while keeping a familial feel and a safe space for fans.

At just 24 years old, cleopatrick have proved themselves to be a genuine underground global sensation. Since releasing their sophomore EP, the boys across five singles in 2018, cleopatrick have amassed over 80 million Spotify streams, have been featured on the front cover of Spotify's massive "Rock This", performed at a wide range of festivals including Lollapalooza, Austin City Limits, Riot Fest and Shaky Knees, and recorded a live session at BBC's legendary Maida Vale Studio 4.

Their first international headline tour in late 2018 consisted of 38 dates across UK, Germany, France and USA, and was followed up with a completely sold out 10-date return to Europe in March 2019. Since then, the band has performed multiple headline tours across UK, France, Germany, Benelux, & LATAM including a notable support slot for Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes on their EU headline tour.

Their groundbreaking, self-produced, critically acclaimed debut LP BUMMER (Nowhere Special Recordings/Thirty Tigers), which dropped in June 2021 sees the band harnessing all the magic they've been brewing over their two-decade friendship and funneling it into a record that aims to re-invigorate the rock landscape from the ground up.

Featuring the brash, groove-heavy, distortion-rich single "THE DRAKE", (which landed the talented duo on Spotify's marquee New Music Friday Billboard at Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto), the bold, swagger-filled fan favourite single "FAMILY VAN" (video game, PowerPoint Presentation, official video), the riff-heavy lead single "GOOD GRIEF" and the haunting and heartfelt standout ballad "2008", BUMMER is an album made to mean something.

The band has been championed by the likes of FLOOD Magazine, NPR New Music, Brooklyn Vegan, The Independent, Kerrang, Guitar World, and Exclaim! to name a few. Major accolades continue to pour in from personalities including Jack Saunders (BBC Radio One), George Stroumboulopoulos, and Allison Hagendorf (Head of Rock, Spotify) as the band gears up to release their new EP.

Listen to the new single here:

Watch the new film here: