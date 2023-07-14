Almost Monday Release Summer Single 'Life Goes By'

California-based indie-pop band almost monday release their new single, “life goes by.” The song is accompanied by a music video shot by Jack Revell.

Pulling from surf-rock and indie-pop influences, “life goes by” is a quintessential summer track. Light and airy guitars and lead singer Dawson Daugherty’s vocals all intertwine to perfectly capture the feeling of soaking up the sun on an easy, laid-back summer day. The vibrant accompanying music video depicts just that, with the trio surfing, performing on the beach, swimming in the ocean, and more.

Simply put, it bottles up the perfect summer excursion. The band recently gave their fans an early preview of the track, performing it at The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles during their show with The Driver Era. In advance of the US Open in Huntington Beach this month, The World Surf League premiered the music video for “life goes by” shot during the band’s surfing trip to Cabo San Lucas.

Additionally, almost monday announced a 15-city U.S. co-headline tour with Weathers kicking off August 4th in the band’s hometown of San Diego and wrapping on August 25th in Richmond, VA. The tour will stop at iconic venues across the country, including Bowery Ballroom in New York City and Lincoln Hall in Chicago, IL. Fans can purchase tickets HERE.

In March, almost monday concluded their 2023 “only wanna dance” headline tour, spanning across North America and selling out venues in cities such as Los Angeles, Chicago, San Francisco, and Salt Lake City. Praised by critics for their lively and infectious performances, 2022 saw the band making their mark on the festival scene, with performances at Governor's Ball, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival, Wonderfront Music and Arts Festival, and Innings Festival and wrapped up the year with headline shows in Japan and South Korea.

Continuing their festival streak and racking up over 313 million streams to date and earning 1.4 million monthly Spotify listeners, almost monday performed at WonderRoad Festival in Indianapolis this June and is set to round out the year with performances at Wonderstruck, Wonderbus, and Life Is Beautiful.

“life goes by” follows the release of almost monday’s singles “only wanna dance,” “cough drops,” “sunburn,” and “sun keeps on shining” in 2022. The latter spent multiple weeks in the Top 20 on Alternative Radio, becoming their third song to do so. “sun keeps on shining” was the official song of the 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing, and hit the top 10 on Sirius XM Alt Nation’s Alt18 Weekly Countdown.

UPCOMING LIVE DATES

July 15 - Have A Nice Trip Festival - Seoul, South Korea

August 4 - Quartyard - San Diego, CA

August 6 - The Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

August 8 - Beer City Music Hall - Oklahoma City, OK

August 9 - Blueberry Hill - St. Louis, MO

August 11 - High Noon Saloon - Madison, WI

August 12 - The Rave / Eagles Club - Milwaukee, WI

August 14 - Lincoln Hall - Chicago, IL

August 15 - Headliners Music Hall - Louisville, KY

August 16 - Mahall’s - Cleveland, OH

August 18 - Union Stage - Washington, DC

August 19 - Foundry at Fillmore - Philadelphia, PA

August 20 - Empire Underground - Albany, NY

August 22 - Webster Underground - Hartford, CT

August 23 - Bowery Ballroom - New York, NY

August 25 - Canal Club - Richmond, VA

August 27 - WonderBus Music & Arts Festival - Columbus, OH

September 22 - Life Is Beautiful Festival - Las Vegas, NV

Photo Credit: Cole Ferguson