Ally Brooke Partners With Snafu Records

Ally Brooke will be releasing a new track “Gone To Bed” on September 29.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

Kicking off a brand new era, multi-platinum global pop superstar and EMMY-Award winner Ally Brooke has partnered with SNAFU Records and will be releasing a new track “Gone To Bed” on September 29 – pre-save HERE. This serves as Brooke’s first release of 2023 and her return to pop music.

On the exciting news, Brooke shares, “Thrilled about this partnership with SNAFU and reuniting with Joey Arbagey, with whom I've shared incredible moments in the past. It marks the dawn of a new era!"

Brooke’s partnership with SNAFU Records finds her reuniting with music industry A&R veteran Joey Arbagey, President of A&R, SNAFU Records. The duo first worked together during Brooke’s time in Fifth Harmony. The girl group has sold over 33 million records worldwide and accumulated over 5 billion global streams. Arbagey was responsible for the group’s massive hits “Work From Home,” “Worth It,” “That’s My Girl,” and more.

“One of the greatest highlights of my career was working with Fifth Harmony during my years at Epic Records. It is an honor and a privilege to have come full circle and to work with Ally Brooke at SNAFU Records. Her absolute dedication, talent, and humbleness make it that much better,” Arbagey states.

“I am so very excited about the music we have coming and appreciate the major support that CEO Ankit Desai, Head of Label Sabine Feirabend, and the entire SNAFU team have given me and this project. It’s going to be a phenomenal ride – we are just getting started!”

Since the mega-successful girl group Fifth Harmony parted ways, Ally Brooke's musical journey has been a continuous quest for self-discovery. Overcoming numerous hurdles and challenges from within, Ally Brooke has now found grace and authenticity through self-discovery and true essence.

Throughout her solo music career, Brooke has experimented with various genres of music from EDM to Latin music, collaborating with the likes of music legend Carlos Santana (”Yo Estaré”), rapper Tyga (“Low Key”), Matoma (“Higher”), Afrojack (“All Night” – which peaked at #1 on Billboard’s US Dance Radio charts), and more.

Brooke is also an EMMY-Award winner, taking home the gold for her work in the Nickelodeon animated comedy The Casangrandes. In 2022, she also made her film debut and starred alongside Kelsey Grammar in High Expectations, which is available to watch on streaming services everywhere now.

With “Gone To Bed” and more exciting surprises on the horizon, this next chapter feels like an Ally Brooke homecoming and a true reflection of who she is. Stay tuned!

