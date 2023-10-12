Allen Ginsberg Tribute 'The Fall of America Vol II' Out Now

The musical tribute is out now digitally as well as on CD and vinyl via Allen Ginsberg Recordings.

By: Oct. 12, 2023

The Fall of America Volume II, a musical tribute to Allen Ginsberg to benefit Pen America is out now digitally as well as on CD and vinyl via Allen Ginsberg Recordings.

The album features performances by Ai Weiwei, Philip Glass, Anne Waldman, Thurston Moore With Saul Williams, Devendra Banhart, Miho Hatori, Jack Dangers, Yoni Wolf, Fennesz & Taylor Deupree, Stephen Hillage & Miquette Giraudy, Kai Campos & CJ Mirra, DJ Spooky / Aka That Subliminal Kid Feat Antoine Drye, and more.

The Fall of America Poems published by City Lights Books in San Francisco, covers the years 1965-1971 when Ginsberg was crisscrossing the country, exploring a system of composition by narrating into the portable reel-to-reel Uher that Bob Dylan had gifted him.



