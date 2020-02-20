All Time Low Release New Single & Music Video 'Sleeping In'

Following Monday's announcement of their new full-length album Wake Up, Sunshine, All Time Low has returned with the LP's second single "Sleeping In". The track premiered earlier today on Scott Mills' BBC Radio 1 show. Partnering with North Shore Animal League America (NSALA) to help raise money and awareness for no kill rescue and adoption organizations, All Time Low has also shared an official music video for the song. The Max Moore directed clip was shot on location in Nashville, TN at NSALA shelter partner, MACC. Fans can donate to NSALA HERE.

Watch the video below!

Wake Up, Sunshine is due for release on April 3rd via Fueled By Ramen, and is available for pre-order now HERE. Fans who pre-order the album will receive instant downloads of "Sleeping In" and lead single "Some Kind Of Disaster". Exclusive pre-order bundles including vinyl and the band's very own RISE Brewing Co "Wake Up Sunshine" Nitro Cold Brew Coffee are available in the band's webstore HERE. This weekend, the group will celebrate the announcement of Wake Up, Sunshine with a pair of intimate sold out shows in the United Kingdom, where they are currently featured on the cover of Kerrang!.

All Time Low began building anticipation for the album last month with the release of "Some Kind of Disaster" alongside an official music video. Within a month, the song clocked over four million streams with E! News attesting "the pop-punk band returns with this introspective track and a whole new outlook." Billboard added, "'Some Kind of Disaster' begins the next era for All Time Low."

The group went back to the basics (and the basement) for Wake Up, Sunshine. Throughout 2019, the four musicians-Alex Gaskarth [vocals, guitar], Jack Barakat [guitar, vocals], Zack Merrick [bass, vocals], and Rian Dawson [drums]-congregated together in Nashville at Rian's studio and at a Palm Springs rental house. Face-to-face, they wrote and recorded the 15-song affair joined by co-writer, producer, and collaborator Zakk Cervini.

"We got back to how we started," commented Alex. "It had been a long time since the four of us made a record under one roof. That became a central theme. We've been a band for 17 years. Everybody brought something to the table. A lot of what you're hearing came from those magic moments together."

Jack concurred, "I think we accomplished something special. By putting our four heads together, we were able to make a classic All Time Low album."

Wake Up, Sunshine distills two decades of experience into a definitive and dynamic body of work for the band. Welcoming new collaborators into their world, the forthcoming album sees All Time Low teaming up with blackbear on "Monsters" and The Band CAMINO on "Favorite Place".





