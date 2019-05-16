All Get Out Announce 'Northport Sessions' EP

All Get Out will release the Northport Sessions EP on June 14 through Equal Vision Records. Today, the band shares the stripped down version of "First Contact".

The new EP includes four acoustic/reimagined versions of songs taken from the band's recent album 'No Bouquet' as well as a brand-new song called "Northport". Northport Sessions will be available for pre-order tomorrow, Friday May 17 by visiting: www.allgetout.merchnow.com

The songs were done remotely, with band members Nathan Hussey, Kyle Samuel and Dom Nastasi never seeing each other in person throughout its creation. The EP reflects on Nathan's move to Northport, Alabama, and self-doubt. "We were all transitioning in our personal lives to some extent, especially with the time off, and the EP provided a creative grounding for experimentation as well as a process for us to explore sounds that we hadn't been able to in the past," mentions Kyle.

The Northport Sessions EP will be released on June 14.

Track Listing

1. Goddamn (Northport Sessions)

2. Namesake (Northport Sessions)

3. Archives (Northport Sessions)

4. First Contact (Northport Sessions)

5. Northport

All Get Out will be touring with As Cities Burn starting June 11 and recently announced a string of dates with Free Throw. The band is also confirmed for this year's Bled Fest in Howell, MI. A full list of upcoming shows can be found below.

All Get Out // Tour Dates

Tickets: http://www.allgetoutmusic.com

w/Free Throw

May 23 - Outland Ballroom - Springfield, MO

May 24 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA

May 25 - Bled Fest - Howell, MI

May 26 - Cosmic Charlie's - Lexington, KY

w/ As Cities Burn

June 11 - The Rev Room - Little Rock, AR

June 12 - Duling Hall - Jackson, MS

June 13 - The Secret Group - Houston, TX

June 14 - Jack's Bar - San Antonio, TX

June 15 - Three Links - Dallas, TX

June 16 - 89th Street - Oklahoma City, OK

June 17 - Jake's Sports Café - Lubbock, TX

June 18 - Lowbrow Palace - El Paso, TX

June 19 - Pub Rock - Scottsdale, AZ

June 20 - Chain Reaction - Anaheim, CA

June 21 - The Hi Hat - Los Angeles, CA

June 22 - Brick by Brick - San Diego, CA

June 23 - The Catalyst Atrium - Santa Cruz, CA

June 25 - DNA Lounge - San Francisco, CA

June 26 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA

June 27 - Domino Room - Bend, CA

June 28 - Paris Theatre - Portland, OR

June 29 - Funhouse @ El Corazon - Seattle, WA

June 30 - The Big Dipper - Spokane, WA

July 2 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT

July 3 - The Walnut Room - Denver, CO

July 5 - The Lookout Lounge - Omaha, NE

July 6 - Lefty's - Des Moines, IA

July 7 - Lee's Liquor Store - Minneapolis, MN

July 8 - The X-Ray Arcade - Milwaukee, WI

July 9 - Beat Kitchen - Chicago, IL

July 10 Mac's Bar - Lansing, MI

July 11 - Pike Room @ The Crofoot - Pontiac, MI

July 12 - Legends Bar and Venue - Cincinnati, OH

July 13 - The Tiger Room - Louisville, KY

July 14 - The Basement - Nashville, TN

July 27 - Bragg Jam - Macon, GA





