Alison Wonderland Releases 'Loner the Remixes' EP

Loner peaked at No. 3 on Billboard’s Dance/Electronic Album chart and spawned the hit singles “Bad Things,” “Fear of Dying,” and “Something Real,” among others.

Mar. 16, 2023  

Alison Wonderland releases Loner The Remixes, a soaring 8-track EP including new versions of songs from her acclaimed 2022 album Loner. Spearheaded by "Forever (Pauline Herr Rework)," a shimmering electro-overhaul that builds on the lush sonic soundscape of the original, the project bookends another blockbuster era for the game-changing Australian artist.

Arriving in mid-2022 to glowing reviews, Loner peaked at No. 3 on Billboard's Dance/Electronic Album chart and spawned the hit singles "Bad Things," "Fear of Dying," and "Something Real," among others. "Loner is rife with bass-punctuated twists and turns, but their destination is the same: self-love, acceptance and resilience," Billboard raved. The album would go on to appear in end-of-year "best of" lists in Billboard, Dancing Astronaut, Magnetic Mag, and Exron Music.

"I felt like I had hit my rock bottom," Alison Wonderland said of Loner in 2022. By openly sharing her own struggles, she started an important conversation about mental health. By the time the multi-hyphenate got around recording Loner, the light at the end of the tunnel was getting brighter. "It's the most positive, hopeful album I have ever written," Alison Wonderland said. "It acknowledges the darkness, but creates its own euphoria through it."

In many ways, Loner The Remixes amplifies that sense of euphoria. Standout cuts like "Down The Line (LEER Remix)," "Safe Life (VILLA Remix)," and "f U Love U (1788-L Remix)" extend the multi-dimensional world of Loner while staying completely true to Alison Wonderland's original vision. Other stellar producers featured on the remix EP include Hex Cougar, Friend Within, and Moore Kismet.

After sold-out headline shows at such venues as Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles and Avant Gardner in Brooklyn, NY, Alison Wonderland will follow her successful Loner North American tour with numerous festival stops in 2023 including Lollapalooza in Argentina, Chile, and Brazil as well as the Hangout Music Festival in Gulf Shores, Alabama and more. See the in-demand live artist's upcoming tour dates below and get tickets HERE.

Loner The Remixes is another milestone for one of electronic music's most acclaimed artists. Alison Wonderland has clocked upwards of 950 million combined global streams, headlined sold-out arenas around the globe, earned the honor of being the "Highest Female DJ Billing Ever at Coachella" and was named Electronic Artist of the Year by Forbes in 2022. In 2023, the groundbreaking singer-songwriter-producer will continue to raise the bar and share her message of hope and healing.

Listen to the new EP here:

Alison Wonderland Upcoming Tour Dates

March 17 to March 19 - Lollapalooza Argentina - Buenos Aires, Argentina

March 17 to March 19 - Lollapalooza Chile - Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region

March 24 to March 26 - Lollapalooza Brasil - São Paulo, SP

May 19 to May 21 - Hangout Music Festival - Gulf Shores, AL

August 12 to August 13 - Moonrise Festival - Baltimore, MD

September 3, 2023 - North Coast Music Festival - Chicago, IL

October 13, 2023 - Red Rocks Amphitheatre - Morrison, CO

Photo Credit: Simply G



