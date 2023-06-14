Alice Cooper Announces New Album 'Road' & Shares First Single

Road is going to be released on August 25  on earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors.

Jun. 14, 2023

Alice Cooper – iconic Rock and Roll Hall of Fame® Inductee – revs up as loudly as ever on his latest solo album Road and reveals the first single “I’m Alice.”

Produced by longtime collaborator Bob Ezrin, it’s written, composed and recorded with his trusted, longtime bandmates – Ryan Roxie [guitar], Chuck Garric [bass], Tommy Henrikson [guitar], Glen Sobel [drums], and Nita Strauss [guitar]. Road channels the spirit of old school Alice with instantly recognizable grit and plenty of gusto. It’s everything you’d hope for from him and more. 

“For ‘Road,’ I wanted the band to be involved in the foundation of all the songs,” says Alice. “I only see these guys when we’re on the road. So, I wanted them to be as tight as they are for the show but on all new material. When you have a band this good, I believe in showing it off, and this is my way of doing so.”

The album opener and first single “I’m Alice” sets the tone for the album with its driving drumbeat as guitars wail in the distance. Alice’s instantly recognizable rasp takes hold, “I know you’re looking for a real good time. So, let me introduce you to a friend of mine. I’m Alice. I’m the Master of Madness; the Sultan of Surprise…so don’t be afraid, just look into my eyes.”

Road is going to be released on August 25  on earMUSIC in a wide variety of formats and limited vinyl colors. Complementing the album’s theme, the bonus DVD/Blu-ray comes with Alice Cooper’s 2022 full live show at Hellfest and includes all the classics and rarely played gems.

LIVE ON TOUR IN NORTH AMERICA 2023

8/5 - Syracuse, NY - JMA Wireless Dome 

8/8 - Columbus, OH - Ohio Stadium

8/10 - Madison, WI - Overture Center for the Arts

8/11 - Fargo, ND - Fargodome

8/13 - Omaha, NE - Charles Schwab Field Omaha

8/16 - Tulsa, OK - Skelly Field at H.A. Chapman Stadium

8/18 - El Paso, TX - Sun Bowl Stadium

8/24 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

8/26 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

8/27 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

8/29 - Raleigh, NC -   Coastal Credit Union Music Park @ Walnut Creek

8/30 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheatre

9/1 - Tinley Park, IL -  Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

9/2 - Des Moines, IA - Wells Fargo Arena

9/5 - Clarkston, MI -  Pine Knob Amphitheatre

9/6 - Toronto ON - Budweiser Stage

9/8 - Scranton, PA -    The Pavilion @ Montage Mountain

9/9 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health Theatre @ Jones Beach

9/10 - Hartford, CT - XFINITY Theatre

9/12 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

9/13 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend

9/15 - Bonner, Springs KS -  Azura Amphitheatre

9/16 - Greenwood Village, CO - Fiddler’s Green

9/19 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheatre

9/20 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

9/22 - Concord, CA - Pavilion

9/23 - Anaheim, CA - Honda Center

9/24 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Photo credit: Jenny Risher



