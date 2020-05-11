Alexander Jean Release Official Video 'For Anybody Wondering'

So Cal songwriting duo, ALEXANDER JEAN has released the official video for single, For Anybody Wondering.

Watch below!

Bohemian powerhouse vocalist, BC Jean and guitar virtuoso/singer, Mark 'Alexander' Ballas combine a soulful Cali vibe with a reckless British undertone: Progressive percussive guitars, indomitable vocals, tough beats and indigenous harmonies.

Alexander Jean recently released two simultaneous singles For Anybody Wondering and Nevermind.

Releasing musical at a prolific pace over the past 5 years and touring the country, Alexander Jean racked up over 23 million streams, with two EPs, three singles and various collaborations. In 2019, they decided to block out all outside noise and dig deeper. They partnered up with producer and Parts + Labor founder, Jimmy Messer, who wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty with them while recording their first full-length album to be released late summer 2020.





