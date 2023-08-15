Alex Hamburger Releases New Video 'Ladybug' From New Album

Hamburger continues to showcase her immense talent and ability to transform emotions into captivating melodies.

Aug. 15, 2023

Washington DC-based flutist, vocalist, and composer Alex Hamburger has recently shared the official music video for "Ladybug," the first track from her latest album, "What If?"

Following her conceptual debut, "And She Spoke" (2021), which paid tribute to influential female creatives throughout history, Hamburger continues to showcase her immense talent and ability to transform emotions into captivating melodies. With "What If?", she presents nine original compositions that explore the realm of possibility and ignite the listener's imagination.

Hamburger's musical journey began at a young age, growing up in the Washington, DC area surrounded by the artistry of her drummer and dancer parents. She has since honed her craft, studying in New York and Switzerland, and is now ready to make her mark. She was recognized as a 2022 Strathmore Artist in Residence and received a nomination for the 2022 Wammie awards. Her upcoming album, "What If?", recorded with the support of Chamber Music America's 2021 Performance Plus Grant and the Pathways to Jazz Grant, is set to enchant listeners with its evocative compositions and thought-provoking narratives.

"Ladybug," the first track on "What If", holds a special significance as the last song she wrote for the album. During a break in her release tour for her debut album, Hamburger found herself in the serene countryside of Ohio. Nestled in a house teeming with tens of thousands of ladybugs, both alive and dead, inspiration struck, and "Ladybug" came to life.

The overwhelming beauty and the circle of life witnessed within nature and community became the focal point of the song. It explores the theme of transition and delves into the profound journey of understanding oneself in the context of relationships and community. Hamburger expertly captures the feelings of disassociation and fragmentation, but in a way that transcends negativity. She delves into the coexistence of light and dark, the blurred lines between "good" and "bad," and how these intricacies manifest within living beings.

The exploration of these profound ideas didn't stop with the song alone. Hamburger's creative vision extended to the music video for "Ladybug." The video serves as a visual narrative, allowing her to delve even deeper into the emotions and concepts expressed in the song. It became an opportunity to craft a storytelling experience that would encapsulate the nuances of these complex feelings.

The music video for "Ladybug" stands as a testament to Hamburger's artistic vision and her ability to create a multi-sensory experience that resonates with listeners on a profound level. It offers a glimpse into her creative process and the depths she explores to craft a narrative that evokes emotion and introspection.

Allow yourself to be immersed within the blurred lines and the harmonious coexistence of light and dark, that ultimately remind us all of the interconnectedness of our shared human experience.

Alex Hamburger will perform as part of the DC Jazz Festival on August 31 at 6pm at The Parks at Walter Reed.



