Albee Al Releases THUG'S MOTIVATION Deluxe With Dusty Locane Feature
The project also includes prior appearances from Fetty Wap and Joey Bada$$.
Jersey City rapper Albee Al has released a Deluxe Edition of Thug's Motivation, which is now available at all DSPs. The Deluxe Edition features five new tracks, including a new collaboration with Dusty Locane, 'Ain't Safe.'
Thug's Motivation is raw, direct, and dripping with the street credibility that has defined Albee Al's career from day one; and also features appearances from Fetty Wap & Joey Bada$$ (the video for their collaboration 'Can't Let My City Down' is nearing two million views).
2026 has been a breakout year for Albee, as he was a featured performer at Hot 97's 2026 Summer Jam, and also featured on new projects from Kodak Black ('Peter Roll' from Kodak The Blessing) and Jim Jones ('Conflict' from The Landlord).
From staring down the barrel of a life sentence to rebuilding himself brick by brick through music, Albee Al's story is one of resilience, redemption, and turning pressure into power. Where others folded, Albee stood firm. Now, with a clear head, a sharper pen, and a relentless focus on growth, ownership, and legacy, he is fully in command of his narrative — on his own terms.
Thug's Motivation Deluxe is now available on all major streaming platforms, and can be purchased, streamed, added and favorited at https://orcd.co/thugsdeluxe.
Tracklist
What I'm Going Through
Right Or Wrong
Back In My Mode
Ain't Safe FEAT Dusty Locane
Walk Away
Thug's Motivation
Dis What They Want
3AM In The Trenches
Respect The Jux
All We Know Is Pain FEAT King Beamo
Patience Is A Virtue FEAT Fetty Wap
Top 10 Not Ten
Can't Let My City Down FEAT Joey Bada$$