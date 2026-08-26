Albee Al Releases THUG'S MOTIVATION Deluxe With Dusty Locane Feature

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Jersey City rapper Albee Al has released a Deluxe Edition of Thug's Motivation, which is now available at all DSPs. The Deluxe Edition features five new tracks, including a new collaboration with Dusty Locane, 'Ain't Safe.'

Thug's Motivation is raw, direct, and dripping with the street credibility that has defined Albee Al's career from day one; and also features appearances from Fetty Wap & Joey Bada$$ (the video for their collaboration 'Can't Let My City Down' is nearing two million views).

2026 has been a breakout year for Albee, as he was a featured performer at Hot 97's 2026 Summer Jam, and also featured on new projects from Kodak Black ('Peter Roll' from Kodak The Blessing) and Jim Jones ('Conflict' from The Landlord).

From staring down the barrel of a life sentence to rebuilding himself brick by brick through music, Albee Al's story is one of resilience, redemption, and turning pressure into power. Where others folded, Albee stood firm. Now, with a clear head, a sharper pen, and a relentless focus on growth, ownership, and legacy, he is fully in command of his narrative — on his own terms.

Thug's Motivation Deluxe is now available on all major streaming platforms, and can be purchased, streamed, added and favorited at https://orcd.co/thugsdeluxe.

Tracklist

What I'm Going Through

Right Or Wrong

Back In My Mode

Ain't Safe FEAT Dusty Locane

Walk Away

Thug's Motivation

Dis What They Want

3AM In The Trenches

Respect The Jux

All We Know Is Pain FEAT King Beamo

Patience Is A Virtue FEAT Fetty Wap

Top 10 Not Ten

Can't Let My City Down FEAT Joey Bada$$

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