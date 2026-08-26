 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Albee Al Releases THUG'S MOTIVATION Deluxe With Dusty Locane Feature

The project also includes prior appearances from Fetty Wap and Joey Bada$$.

By:
Albee Al Releases THUG'S MOTIVATION Deluxe With Dusty Locane Feature

Jersey City rapper Albee Al has released a Deluxe Edition of Thug's Motivation, which is now available at all DSPs. The Deluxe Edition features five new tracks, including a new collaboration with Dusty Locane, 'Ain't Safe.'

Thug's Motivation is raw, direct, and dripping with the street credibility that has defined Albee Al's career from day one; and also features appearances from Fetty Wap & Joey Bada$$ (the video for their collaboration 'Can't Let My City Down' is nearing two million views).

2026 has been a breakout year for Albee, as he was a featured performer at Hot 97's 2026 Summer Jam, and also featured on new projects from Kodak Black ('Peter Roll' from Kodak The Blessing) and Jim Jones ('Conflict' from The Landlord).

From staring down the barrel of a life sentence to rebuilding himself brick by brick through music, Albee Al's story is one of resilience, redemption, and turning pressure into power. Where others folded, Albee stood firm. Now, with a clear head, a sharper pen, and a relentless focus on growth, ownership, and legacy, he is fully in command of his narrative — on his own terms.

Thug's Motivation Deluxe is now available on all major streaming platforms, and can be purchased, streamed, added and favorited at https://orcd.co/thugsdeluxe.

Tracklist

What I'm Going Through

Right Or Wrong

Back In My Mode

Ain't Safe FEAT Dusty Locane

Walk Away

Thug's Motivation

Dis What They Want

3AM In The Trenches

Respect The Jux

All We Know Is Pain FEAT King Beamo

Patience Is A Virtue FEAT Fetty Wap

Top 10 Not Ten

Can't Let My City Down FEAT Joey Bada$$

Recent Articles
BJRNCK Releases A GIRL LIKE ME (Deluxe) Featuring Fetty Wap, TINK, G Herbo
BJRNCK Releases A GIRL LIKE ME (Deluxe) Featuring Fetty Wap, TINK, G Herbo
8/21/2026
JACQUEES to Continue MOOD Series Legacy With New Album MOOD 2
7/31/2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr. @Acrisure Amphitheater, Friday, August 14th, 2026
Photo Review: Hank Williams, Jr. @Acrisure Amphitheater, Friday, August 14th, 2026
8/16/2026
Don't Miss a Music News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $106
Hot Show
Tickets From $170
More Hot Shows Discounts