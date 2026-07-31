JACQUEES to Continue MOOD Series Legacy With New Album MOOD 2

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JACQUEES has released MOOD 2, a new album continuing the series that has become one of the defining projects of his career. The album extends a body of work the artist has returned to as a signature marker of his sound.

Multi-platinum singer, songwriter, producer, and R&B superstar Jacquees opens the next chapter of one of his most celebrated projects with the release of MOOD 2 via Cash Money Records. Nearly a decade after his 2016 mix-tape Mood introduced fans to the sound and energy that would become synonymous with his name, Jacquees transforms that foundation into a 22-track album that reflects his evolution, longevity, and continued influence on modern R&B.

'10 years later… what started as a mixtape is finally an album. Some music never leaves you, it just waits for the right time. Thank y'all for keeping MOOD alive,' says Jacquees.

Released in 2016 following his signing to Cash Money Records, Mood arrived at a pivotal moment in R&B. While a new generation of artists was searching for ways to honor the genre's legacy while pushing it forward, Jacquees carved out his own lane by blending the emotion and intimacy of classic R&B with contemporary production, melodic songwriting, and unmistakable confidence. The project helped establish him as one of the genre's most exciting emerging voices and laid the groundwork for the career that followed.

Now, MOOD 2 picks up where the original left off. Across 22 tracks, Jacquees explores the highs and lows of modern relationships, from attraction, passion, and intimacy to miscommunication, trust, heartbreak, healing, loyalty, and ultimately finding the kind of love worth holding onto. Whether celebrating a partner's growth on 'Proud Of You,' confronting insecurity on 'Accuse Me,' navigating emotional distance on 'Time Will Tell,' or offering reassurance on 'Better Hands,' Jacquees captures the complexity of love with the honesty, vulnerability, and confidence that have long defined his music.

The album bridges generations of R&B while continuing to push Jacquees' sound forward. From the nostalgic interpolation of Jagged Edge's 'He Can't Love U' on 'He Kant' to a reimagining of Faith Evans' 90s classic 'Soon As I Get Home' on 'Spend The Night,' Jacquees pays homage to the sounds that shaped him while embracing the contemporary influences that define where R&B is headed.

Fans have already gotten a taste of the album's range through previously released singles including 'He Kant,' produced by Polow Da Don, 'Physical' featuring Tink, 'Let You Go' featuring K Camp, and 'Lick Back' featuring Cash Money legend Juvenile. Together, the records showcase Jacquees' ability to move between timeless R&B, late-night slow jams, Southern energy, and globally inspired sounds while keeping his signature melodies at the center.

The 22-track album also features appearances from BLXST, Kodak Black, NOBY, Rob49, Ty Dolla $ign, and more, adding new dimensions to a project rooted in Jacquees' signature approach to storytelling, melody, and emotion.

Since first breaking onto the scene, Jacquees has built one of contemporary R&B's strongest catalogs, earning nine Gold, Platinum, and Multi-Platinum certifications while generating billions of streams worldwide. His catalog includes double-platinum hits 'B.E.D.' and 'You,' platinum-certified records 'At The Club,' and 'Come Thru,' as well as the gold-certified favorites 'Your Peace' featuring Lil Baby and 'What's On Your Mind' with K Camp.

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