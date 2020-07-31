Alanis Morissette Releases Album SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD

The release is the seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter's ninth album.

Seven-time GRAMMY Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette released her highly anticipated ninth album, SUCH PRETTY FORKS IN THE ROAD, today.

Listen below!

Alanis has already released "Reasons I Drink", "Smiling", "Diagnosis" and "Reckoning" from the album, as well as videos for "Reasons I Drink", directed by Erin Elders, and "Smiling", directed by Sidi Larbi Cherkaoui.

Of the release, Alanis said, "This record chronicles my journey of the last few years. Whether it was the current state of the feminist movement, post partum challenges, motherhood, mental health, marriage, spirituality, exploitation, and the challenges of shame, among other narratives.... Perhaps the most vulnerable I have ever been in song."

Alanis Morissette 2021 UK Tour Dates:

18th October - Utilita Arena, Birmingham

20th October - O2 Arena, London

22nd October - Manchester Arena, Manchester

25th October - 3Arena, Dublin

View More Music Stories Related Articles