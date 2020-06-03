Alan Jackson's 'Small Town Drive-In' Concert Events Rescheduled

Country music superstar Alan Jackson's "Small Town Drive-In" concerts - planned for this week in Cullman, AL and Fairhope, AL - are being rescheduled for next week due to the weekend threat of tropical weather on the Gulf Coast.

Jackson's June 5 performance in Cullman will now take place next Friday, June 12. His Fairhope (Mobile area) concert will be held Saturday, June 13.

With potential tropical storm conditions in the forecast for the Alabama coast on Saturday, organizers determined it's in the best interest of safety for fans and event staff that the Fairhope show be rescheduled. Given the unique nature of the staging and set up for these events, the Cullman concert is being rescheduled in conjunction with this decision.

All purchased tickets will be honored at the rescheduled dates. Additional info about tickets and about Alan Jackson's "Small Town Drive-In" concerts can be found at alanjacksondrivein.com.

