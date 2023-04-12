Aime Simone Releases 'New World' From Upcoming Album 'Oh Glory'

Aime Simone follows on from his recent acclaimed release "Baby Don't Quit" with an epic new single "New World" and music video directed by Sebastian Zimmerhackl and Sonja Fix - taken from his forthcoming album Oh Glory out 5th of May on Because Music.

Deep basslines layered with sparse guitar flecks lay a minimal foundation for a signature vocal performance from Aime, proclaiming the fight for a better world in this alternative pop anthem. With a stunningly creative animated visual that sees Aime morphing into visions of a future human-machine hybrid, the mesmersing A.I world of trippy landscapes and textures points to a singular creative mind at work.

Speaking on the track, Aime states: "'New World" carries the idea of fighting for a better world... A manifesto song that invites us to think: how do we want to get involved to protect our future? Our family? Peace? The planet? It's a question I often ask myself, especially now that I've become a father. I think a lot about the world I'll be leaving for my child. It's a song that talks of hope and determination in a time of conflicts and transitions".

The director Sebastian Zimmerhackl adds: "Behold the emergence of a new era in art! Witness the manifestation of an unprecedented AI-generated music video for the talented French artist Aime Simone, crafted by a team of experts utilising cutting-edge technology to give form to a breathtaking visual interpretation of Simone's artistic vision.

The team, working in close collaboration with the artist, followed a direct and strict concept, creating a storyboard and direct line that was then translated into prompts and text for the AI to utilize. The result is an amalgamation of a 3D realistic neo-gothic surrealistic look, where real footage is seamlessly combined with stylized AI visuals, trained on the artist's facial characteristics to capture the essence of Simone's unique style and musical characteristics.

Under the esteemed guidance of artistic directors Sonja Fix and Sebastian Zimmerhackl, the team employed innovative AI techniques to generate visuals never before seen in the realm of art. The AI artist, Ümüt Yildiz, trained a dataset on the artist's musical style and individuality, giving rise to an unparalleled visual experience that perfectly encapsulates the essence of Aime Simone's music. Experience this extraordinary AI-generated music video for Aime Simone and witness the next stage in the evolution of artistic expression."

The Paris-born singer-songwriter and producer recorded his debut album Say Yes, Say No in Berlin, releasing it independently in July 2020 - including the viral hit single "Shining Light" (+30M). Serving as an introduction to Aime's musical and stylistic vision - one that Aime describes as "post pop", his compositions combine the finesse of pop song writing and club music that fed him during his formative years spent in Berlin.

With over 1.6M monthly listeners on Spotify and counting, a recent stand out performance for the Montreux Jazz Festival's "Spotlight Sessions" and an upcoming performance at Great Escape Festival on 12th May, the release of "New World" underlines Aime Simone as a standout new name in the pop landscape - and with his new body of work on the horizon, a bold new talent crossing into our consciousness.

AIME SIMONE LIVE:

5.2 - Villeurbanne (Lyon), FR @ Club Transbo (SOLD OUT)

5.4 - Tourcoing (Lille), FR @ Le Grand Mix (SOLD OUT)

5.10 - Nantes, FR @ Stereolux (SOLD OUT)

5.16 - Montpellier, FR @ Le Rockstore

5.17 - Bordeaux, FR @ Rockschool Barbey

05.24 - Rouen, FR @ Le 106

05.12 - Brighton, UK @ Great Escape Festival

6.4 - Paris, FR @ WE LOVE GREEN festival

6.29 - Marseille, FR @ Festival Major Bay

7.14 - La Rochelle, FR @ Francos de la Rochelle

7.21 - Aulnoye Aimeries, FR @ Les Nuits Secrètes

7.23 - Hyères, FR @ Midi Festival

8.6 - Cannes, FR @ Plages Electroniques

8.16 - Charleville Mézières, FR @ Cabaret Vert

8.20 - Montpellier, FR @ Festival Palmarosa