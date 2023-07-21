Aidan Bissett Unveils New Single 'Sick'

Aidan Bissett celebrates finding someone who’s authentic amid a town full of pretenders on his buoyant new single, “Sick.” He wrote the track with Captain Cuts’ Ryan Rabin and Benjamin Berger (Walk The Moon, Bebe Rexha), who also produced, and Ryan McMahon.

In the official video for “Sick,” director Brooke James (Troye Sivan, Tinashe) – who also helmed the videos for “Bloom” and “Out Of My League”– sets Aidan and his friends loose in a scenic, secluded Malibu meadow. While it’s great rocking out with the guys, Bissett grows increasingly aggravated by their escalating antics and drifts over to the one person who stands out in the crowd.

Bissett will launch his first-ever headline tour on October 13 at Voodoo Room in San Diego. The 20-year-old artist, who has already amassed over 435 million combined global streams with songs like “Tripping Over Air” and “More Than Friends” – will also play Crowbar in Tampa (October 20), Racket in New York City (October 26) and the legendary Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA (November 8). See below for full itinerary. The Supernova tour will feature special guest Anna Shoemaker.

The artist tour pre-sale will launch on Tuesday, July 25, at 10:00 AM local time at https://www.aidanbissett.com/tour/ (password: supernova). Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, July 28, at 10:00 AM local time. Prior to the tour’s launch, Bissett will make his festival debut at Lollapalooza.

During tours with such artists as Claire Rosinkranz, Lauv, Valley, ROLE MODEL and The Greeting Committee, he has revealed himself as a magnetic live performer, thanks in no small part to his genuine love of connecting with the crowd.

“What truly sets Bissett apart is his undeniable stage presence. When he takes the stage, he commands attention with a magnetic energy that is impossible to ignore, said Ladygunn, which caught up with Bissett at a recent Los Angeles show for an exclusive interview.

“Sick” is the follow up to “Bloom,” which The Honey Pop said, “may just be our favorite Aidan Bissett track yet! Hearing ‘You make everything bloom’ fills our heads with so much serotonin.” Atwood Magazine praised his debut EP, I’m Alright if You’re OK,” as “fun, fiery and heart-turning.” Hailing “All That I’m Craving” as “pure fun, pure joy,” V Magazine said, “Keep your eye on Aidan Bisset—more is certainly to come.” Billboard observed, “[He] flaunts a star quality that makes his early tunes worth monitoring.”

Aidan Bissett – 2023 Tour Dates

8/5 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

10/13 - San Diego, CA - Voodoo Room

10/15 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

10/17 - Austin, TX - 3Ten @ ACL Live -

10/18 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues Cambridge Room

10/20 - Tampa, FL - Crowbar

10/21 - Atlanta, GA - Vinyl @ Center Stage

10/23 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

10/24 - Philadelphia, PA - Foundry at The Fillmore

10/26 - New York, NY - - Racket

10/27 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

10/29 - Toronto, ON - Velvet Underground

10/31 - Chicago, IL - Shubas

11/3 - Denver, CO - Lost Lake

11/4 - Salt Lake City, UT - Soundwell

11/8 - West Hollywood, CA - Troubadour

11/9 -San Francisco, CA - Brick & Mortar

11/11 - Portland, OR - Holocene

11/12 - Seattle, WA - Barboza

Photo Credit: Brooke James