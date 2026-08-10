Agneya Releases "Keiko," Third Single From Debut Album AGNEYA

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Indo-Canadian drummer, percussionist, and composer Agneya has released 'Keiko,' the third single from his debut self-titled album AGNEYA, set for release via Agneya Music. The track pairs a traditional Malinké folk melody, sung by teenagers as they chase and tease one another, with the expanding and contracting patterns of a South Indian Carnatic korvai.

'Keiko' is built on a simple but beautiful idea: that rhythm can connect traditions long before words ever could. A traditional Malinké folk melody, sung by teenagers as they chase and tease one another, is reimagined through the expanding and contracting patterns of a South Indian Carnatic korvai. Rather than presenting a fusion of traditions, Agneya reveals their shared sense of play, movement, and communal rhythm. Light on its feet yet intricately crafted, 'Keiko' reminds listeners that rhythm has always travelled more freely than borders, carrying stories, games, and human connection across generations and continents.

AGNEYA opens with 'It Began Before Words,' like a zephyr carrying the ocean that has brushed up against the hulls of myriad ships. 'Zwischenspiel I' (German for interlude or intermezzo), displays Agneya's ability to deliver unique, forceful grooves, along with Canadian bassist Rich Brown's melodic and rhythmic virtuosity (also check him out on 'To Hold On To'). Built from a South Indian Konnakol (vocal percussion) phrase, 'Teleology' expands outward into a fierce, groove-heavy composition where rhythm constantly shifts perspective. On 'Keiko' Agneya joins rhythmic forces with Indian percussionist Varun Venkit, propelling the ensemble into a hip and urbane recreation of this lovely folk melody. Other highlights on this album are, 'Khoj', featuring the compelling, riveting trumpeter Ingrid Jensen. Her brilliant solo, underpinned by the masterful accompaniment of Agneya is a highpoint of the album, and 'Naima', John Coltrane's 1960 classic reimagined over the West African folk groove, Ketju, featuring the soaring alto saxophone of Parisian Yonatan Hes, and the brilliance of pianist Jakob Reisener.

Agneya explained that 'this project was built through real relationships. It was naturally created in two worlds: part of the album features my European band from Berlin – musicians from Luxembourg, France, Germany, and Wales – and the other part features my friends and mentors in Canada & India, who have all been essential to my growth as an artist and human being. All the musicians on this record are artists with whom I've connected with deeply over the years. The album is all of me. It's all the music, people, places, hardships, grooves, friendships, migrations, and contradictions that shaped me into the person I am today.'

'Rhythm has always been the thread connecting everything for me. Rhythm speaks diﬀerently in South India than it does in West Africa. It speaks diﬀerently in New Orleans than it does in the Balkans. But underneath all those diﬀerences, there is still something deeply human and communal happening. This record is my attempt to connect those rhythmic dots honestly – not as a statement of tokenistic diversity, but because this is genuinely the music that lives inside me,' said Agneya.

Stepping forward as a bandleader, the release of AGNEYA signifies both the culmination of a journey, and the start of a new adventure, using rhythm as a way of transcending boundaries, sparking dialogue, and connecting communities across the world. It offers the listener a body of original music that places rhythm as an invitation into a layered experience and to feel connected through groove, movement, and shared presence, performed with a collective of collaborators who bring their distinct cultural and musical languages into the work.

'More than anything, I want people to feel invited into this music. Groove is one of the oldest ways human beings have connected with each other. Long before language, before borders, before genre, there was rhythm,' said Agneya.

Agneya has created a sound world where tradition and modernity coexist, and where many rhythmic worlds come together. He explains further, 'at home in India, there was traditional music and rhythm embedded passively into life, but at the same time, I was growing up during a huge wave of Western pop culture entering the country. One moment I'd be listening to Pandit Bhimsen Joshi, and next I'd be watching Korn or Limp Bizkit on MTV. Later, my older brother introduced me to heavy metal, and my teacher Varun Venkit introduced me to West African music and rhythmic systems, and improvisation eventually led me toward jazz and everything it stands for – curiosity, individuality, risk, listening.'

Tracklist

1. It Began Before Words 4:38

2. Zwischenspiel I 4:02

3. Teleology 4:34

4. Keiko 3:33

5. Alone Above (ft. Shirantha Beddage) 4:22

6. Khoj (ft. Ingrid Jensen) 5:21

7. To Hold On To (ft. Rich Brown) 4:42

8. Naima 5:30

Featuring: Agneya - drums, percussion, voice (3,4), Ursula Harrison - bass (1,4,5,6,7), Rich Brown - bass (2,3,8), Max Serra - bass (9), Jakob Reisener - piano (1,4,7,9), Fender Rhodes (1,7), Rolf Zielke - piano (5,6), James Hill - piano (2,3,8), synths (1,4,5,6,7,8), guitar (4), Dhaivat Jani - tabla (5), Varun Venkit - djembe (4), Gandhaar Amin - bansuri (1,2,3,4,7,8), Shirantha Beddage - baritone & alto saxophone (5), Yonatan Hes - alto saxophone (9), Ingrid Jensen - trumpet (6). Produced by Jeremy Ledbetter and Agneya.

Agneya, born and raised in Western India and now based in both Toronto and Berlin, has worked for nearly fifteen years as a freelance drummer and percussionist across genres including Indian folk and commercial music, contemporary jazz, Arabic music, Zimbabwean music, and Nigerian soul. More on his debut album AGNEYA and its previous single release can be found in prior BroadwayWorld coverage.

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