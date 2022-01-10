Against the Current Release New Single 'Wildfire'

Fueled By Ramen rock band Against the Current have released their latest single "Wildfire," which is available now on all streaming platforms. The two-track single includes a collaboration with the League of Legends European Championship (LEC) and two of its casters, Andrew 'Vedius' Day and Daniel 'Drakos' ahead of the start of the LEC 2022 season. It marks the first time that a music artist has collaborated with esports talent from Riot Games for a song, further tying esports and music together.

The collaborative version of the song includes vocals from Vedius and a rap interlude from Drakos. "Wildfire ft. Andrew 'Vedius' Day and Daniel 'Drakos'" is also accompanied by an apocalyptic music video, streaming now on the LEC official YouTube channel. The track arrives ahead of ATC's European headline tour dates, which kick off March 31st in Brighton, UK. For up-to-date ticketing information, please visit here.

Against the Current frontwoman Chrissy Costanza commented, "Bringing 'Wildfire' to life was a surreal experience from beginning to end and any opportunity we have to be involved with the League of Legends world is incredible. We're so excited to be the soundtrack to LEC 2022! Shooting the video was one of the biggest productions we had ever been on, so it was a crazy experience. We had never done overnight shoots or worked with so much pyro. The team behind it was awesome and we had an absolute blast."

LEC Caster Andrew 'Vedius' Day added, "The LEC team has had a lot of fun producing music videos in the past, but to partner up with Chrissy and her band Against the Current was extra special for us. They're so well known in the world of esports for their massive hit 'Legends Never Die,' so to collaborate on a song with them was a bit of a 'pinch me' moment."

The LEC is notorious in the e-sports industry for producing comedic, music videos and musical skits, with the broadcast talent regularly producing hit songs. Last year, the team produced "Reckless With My Heart", an emo-inspired tune which has amassed more than three million views across social platforms and received a nomination at this year's Esports Awards for Creative Piece of the Year. The team have also produced multiple rap battles in the past, with their most recent - Mediocre Rap Battle of the LEC - totaling more than 400,000 views.

Led by charismatic singer Chrissy Costanza alongside Dan Gow (guitar, vocals) and Will Ferri (drums, keyboards, vocals), the Against The Current has established themselves as an original force all their own. Known for their thrilling live shows, ATC has headlined three of their own world tours, including 2018's "Past Lives World Tour," played on Reading and Leeds' Main Stage in 2019 and were greeted by an in-person audience of 50,000 and nearly 100 million streaming at Beijing National Stadium for their performance of the official 2017 League of Legends World Championship anthem, "Legends Never Die."

The group has built a massive social media audience, racking up more than two million YouTube subscribers and nearly 400 million views, with Costanza becoming one of the most recognizable female voices in the gaming industry and a major online presence all her own. Expanding her impact in the gaming world, Chrissy joined forces with Cailin Russo for the 2019 League of Legends tournament theme "Phoenix," and recently hosted the official Arcane watch party on Riot Games' Twitch channel.

Watch the new music video here:

Tour Dates

March 31, 2022 - Brighton, UK - Chalk

April 1, 2022 - Birmingham, UK - O2 Academy2

April 3, 2022 - Bristol, UK - SWX

April 5, 2022 - Glasgow, UK - King Tuts

April 7, 2022 - Newcastle, UK - Riverside

April 8, 2022 - Leeds, UK - Stylus

April 9, 2022 - Manchester, UK - Academy 2

April 10, 2022 - London, UK - Electric Ballroom

April 12, 2022 - Antwerp, Belgium - Kavka Zappa

April 13, 2022 - France, Paris - La Maroquinerie

April 15, 2022 - Amsterdam, Netherlands - Paradiso Noord

April 16, 2022 - Cologne, Germany - Gebaeude 9

April 17, 2022 - Berlin, Germany - Lido

April 19, 2022 - Munich, Germany - Strom

April 21, 2022 - Heidelberg, Germany - Karlstorbahnhof

April 22, 2022 - Hamburg, Germany - Stage Club

April 23, 2022 - Hannover, Germany - MusikZentrum

