Adrian Johnston & Josh Abbott Release 'What You Never Told Me'

Texas native Singer/Songwriter, Country Radio hitmaker and CEO Adrian Johnston has released a new single "What You Never Told Me" with Josh Abbott of the Josh Abbott Band. The duet speaks of the unspoken words that long to be said, heard and understood by a partner. Written from a married perspective, the song shares a couple's back-and-forth revelations of a struggling marriage.

Adrian Johnston's smooth, evocative vocals paired with Josh Abbott's warm charm compliment the song's explosive chorus that channels pent-up frustrations into a cathartic release. The pair together make a gritty, soulful anthem of solidarity.

Written with Josh Abbott and Zac Maloy (Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton) over a Zoom call in April 2021, Adrian had just discovered she was pregnant, with her co-writers being some of the first to find out. The first time mom, who uprooted her life in Dallas leaving her family, friends and city life, moved to East Texas for love and had a baby with her husband in 2021.

Laced with vulnerability throughout the verses, Adrian explains feeling the "need to be understood as a hormonal mom-to-be that was scared" during the recording of the duet. Adrian recorded the song 7 months pregnant, and has since been balancing the new dynamic of motherhood, marriage, music and entrepreneurship.

Since moving, Adrian Johnston founded SHEALITY Boutique and has been building the store as a lifestyle brand since opening her first brick and mortar location in January of 2020. SHEALITY is known as a shop where women of all shapes, sizes and walks of life can come and find something for all occasions.

Focused on bringing true fashion to small towns, the boutique has recently expanded to a second location in Madisonville, TX with fellow country artist Breelan Angel Delesandri as co-owner along with friend Michele Parrack.

In addition, Johnston also started up "GRITS: Girls Raised in Texas," an all-girl acoustic tour where everyone drinks wine, tells stories and hangs out with their girlfriends.

Taking her favorite downtime activity of hanging out on her patio with a drink in hand to the stage, Kaitlin Butts, The Rankin Twins, Kylie Rae Harris, Charla Corn, Sarah Hobbs and Holly Tucker and so many more have all joined in on the fun. Add on a brief stint in the AirB&B business with their renovated 1933 home, The She Shack, there is no stopping this Texas girl!

"This song is the duet this project needed, and I am so glad I was able to write this with friends. Just the way this song even came about, zoom writing, while pregnant with friends who are dad's - we all are juggling it all and this song was just another piece of the daily life puzzle! I'm really proud of it and am excited for everyone to hear it." - Adrian Johnston

Inspired by country music's greatest, the bold and authentic Adrian Johnston is back, and ready to take on the world!

About Adrian Johnston

With dusty delivery soaked in Texas soul, sharp songwriting, and ambitious vision, Adrian Johnston channels classic country authenticity from a place of pure honesty. As such, the Dallas-born singer-songwriter, entrepreneur, wife, and mother gets real about relationships, life, and love as she delivers hook-y and heartfelt anthems punctuated by passion and personality that is only amplified by her roots as a fourth generation Texan.

Following college, she caught the attention of acclaimed songwriter Zac Maloy [Carrie Underwood, Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton]. Under the influence of everyone from Wynonna Judd to Faith Hill and Shania Twain, she honed her dynamic vocals.

Working with Zac, she served up the self-titled Adrian Johnston EP, catapulting onto the iTunes Overall Top 200 Albums Chart. Logging nearly 200 shows per year, she captivated fans with the It Takes Time EP, scoring successive Top 20 hits on Texas radio with "Rather Have You" reaching #13, and both "Damn, I Want a Love Like That" and "Adult Beverages" reaching #22.

She only maintained her momentum with singles such as "Honky Tonk Wife," "Morning Person," and "Trying." In 2021, Adrian welcomed her newborn son into the world, quickly learning to be the best mother she could be while continuing to reach new musical heights.

Simultaneously, she is the C.E.O. of the popular women's boutique SHEALITY with locations in Jefferson, TX and Madisonville, TX. Created in 2019, the company's goal is to provide a high-fashion shopping opportunity at a reasonable price point for women in small towns without access to big retailers.

Additionally, she founded and launched GRITS: Girls Raised in Texas. The all-female acoustic tour entices audiences with a one-night experience featuring performances by the top Texas Country Female artists. Thus far, she has hosted Bri Bagwell, Jade Marie Patek, Kaitlin Butts, The Rankin Twins, Kylie Rae Harris, Sarah Hobbs, Erica Perry Hamilton, Kylie Frey, and Holly Tucker. Now, she continues to showcase every side of her genuine self through a variety of musical and professional endeavors.