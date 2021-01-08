Adam Melchor Releases New Single 'Last Time'

After amassing north of 40 million streams and attracting acclaim from Billboard, NPR, American Songwriter, Wonderland and more last year, New Jersey-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and producer Adam Melchor kicks off 2021 with his new single and music video entitled "Last Time." On the track, lightly plucked acoustic guitar entwines with cinematic strings and vulnerable, yet vibrant vocals. Listen to "Last Time" HERE and watch the video below.

Adam explains: "I wrote 'Last Time' in Late February of 2020, before the pandemic hit. I started the Lullaby Hotline that same week and always had this song in mind to put on the project. The song is about leaving someone at an airport and the feeling of watching them walk away from you. In that moment, I ask myself 'is this the last time I'll see this person?' I remember thinking while writing this, 'will there ever be shows again?'. Hopefully someday soon we'll be able to laugh at how much we cried this year and be around the people & communities we love that bring us light."

"Last Time" heralds the arrival of his forthcoming project, Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1. Last February, he introduced the Melchor Lullaby Hotline. Every Sunday, he implored and urged fans to text or email him to hear a new song. By the end of the year, he personally sent 44 songs to a rapidly growing list of almost 10,000. The project comprises a handful of selections audiences that heard in demo form by "calling in" to the Hotline in addition to brand new material. Be on the lookout for more soon!

Adam Melchor's story has more twists, turns, and loops than Six Flags Great Adventure. In summary, this proud Jersey boy picked up a guitar and eventually fulfilled his lifelong dream in Los Angeles. However, he ended up here by singing for mobsters "well-suited insurance guys" at pizza parlors, getting an Opera degree, playing thousands of hours in various dives, churches, and restaurants (sometimes in the same day), driving across the country to the West Coast in an old Toyota Camry (twice), and eventually texting and emailing songs to nearly 10,000 people in a year's time. Moving to Los Angeles during 2018, he had sessions with everyone from Charlie Puth and Rachel Platten to The Chainsmokers, Kenny Beats, and Finneas. Plus, he cowrote "Loving You Gets Hard" with Alexander23. Along the way, he also toured alongside Mt. Joy, Dodie, Rodrigo Y Gabriela, and JS Ondara. YouTube handpicked him for its 2020 Foundry Class and invited him to grace the bill of #FoundryFest. Picking up steam, his single "Real Estate" gained impressive traction with over 18 million Spotify streams as he released fan favorites such as "I CHOOSE YOU" and "JEWEL," leading up to the 2020 SUMMER CAMP EP. Melchor has independently racked up 40 million streams and garnerned acclaim from NPR, Wonderland Magazine, Billboard, Atwood Magazine, and more and is set to start a whole new chapter of his story with the release of Melchor Lullaby Hotline, Vol. 1, led by the single "Last Time."

