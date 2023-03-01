Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Acoustic Guitarist IAN GOTHE Reveals New Single 'Amphitrite'

The single os scheduled for a March 3 digital release via Blackbird Record Label.

Mar. 01, 2023  

IAN GOTHE has today, March 1, shared an impassioned new single "Amphitrite," marking the Los Angeles-based acoustic guitarist, singer, and songwriter's first new music since his 2021 single "Upside Down" and 2020 debut album Memento.

Scheduled for a March 3 digital release via Blackbird Record Label, "Amphitrite" showcases IAN's eclectic blend of genres including world, classical and folk alongside prog rock and jazz stylings. Pre-save "Amphitrite" now here.

Watch the video premiere of "Amphitrite"-directed by award-winning film director Prince Bagdasarian (Showtime's Abducted) and blending concept scenes with IAN's performance at the Covina Center For The Performing Arts, in Covina, California-on VEVO HERE and/or streaming below.

Based on the tales from Greek mythology of the song's namesake, Amphitrite, the Goddess of the sea and wife of Poseidon, the single's haunting music video shows the plight of Amphitrite, who is bound to the sea, being lured to land by IAN's music and the toll such a journey takes on one's body, mind and soul.

"'Amphitrite' was inspired by a painting I saw at an art exhibition titled 'Goddess Of The Sea,'" shares IAN, who composed the song. "I've seen many images and have heard many stories about Amphitrite before but had never personally connected with anything until seeing that painting.

Upon arriving home, a spark for my soul to speak was ignited, I picked up my guitar and the music began to flow. The stirring that started inside haunted me until it was done. When the song was complete, I felt a deep sense of peace. I hope that listeners may embark on a journey of their own upon hearing it and find a similar sense of peace when the music stops."

IAN elaborates about the meaning behind "Amphitrite" music video: "To me the video evokes the emotion of a sense of yearning desire with urgency with no peace until one takes the journey to the source. The power that music has, like love, can cause one to travel great distances, to the point of getting lost, exhausted, and potentially found. It is a rite of passage to leave a place of safety and venture out to answer that call, exhausting as it may be, and possibly return, with a new knowledge of oneself."

IAN, an Armenian-American born in Iran who came to Los Angeles as a teenager, spent much of his adolescence traveling across continents in search of a home. His initial musical inspiration came from a recording of the Doors' "Spanish Caravan" which came full circle when he released a cover of the classic track on his 2020 debut album MEMENTO which caught the attention of The Doors' guitarist Robby Krieger who said: "I love it! It's tough to cover Doors songs because the originals are so iconic. But Ian wasn't afraid to stick to the original format and did a great job of capturing the feel."

MEMENTO featured performances by all-star musicians Derek Frank (Shania Twain, Gwen Stefani), Tamir Barzilay (Macy Gray, Tal Wilkenfeld), Sam Babayan (The Dirty Diamond) and Fernando Perdomo (Jakob Dylan, Fiona Apple), the latter of which IAN would reunite with to produce his 2021 single "Upside Down."

IAN will further work with Perdomo on his next planned release, co-producing and recording a tribute album to one of IAN's favorite bands, the English progressive rock group Camel, due this winter. IAN has also been working on new original material and plans to release his second full-length album shortly thereafter.

Watch the new music video here:

Photo Credit: Patrik Der Ashodian



