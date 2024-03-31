AWOLNATION's 'Panoramic View' Single & Video Out Now

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Panoramic View," a brand new single and music video from AWOLNATION is out now. It finds Aaron Bruno at his most vulnerable - written on piano at the very start of the pandemic, it reflects the overwhelming fear and uncertainty the world was facing. Speaking to his own unborn children at the time, the track sends an uplifting message of embracing the scariness while harnessing the inner strength to believe that everything will ultimately be alright. The music video was directed by Darren Doane.

Stream “Panoramic View”: https://awolnation.ffm.to/pv

Opening up about the heartfelt inspiration behind the track, Bruno shares: "I remember writing this one on a piano almost four years ago. It's quite a sincere and profound song because I wrote it to my scared little kid that I didn't even have yet. I have twin boys now but we weren't pregnant yet when I wrote it. Basically, I'm saying I'll protect you, everything's gonna be okay. Back then, we all felt scared in some way, no matter who you were—whether you were fearful of being sick or of how governments were handling it, or how your friends were handling it, personal decisions… During that time, I was lyrically and emotionally conceptualizing the idea of writing songs to a child. And in some ways I was writing songs to comfort a younger version of myself. I guess the point is to remind us that we can always find an escape through music, even at the worst times.”

Earlier this month, AWOLNATION celebrated the anniversary of their debut album Megalithic Symphony, which dropped 13 years ago as of March 15. “Panoramic View” is the first single to be released from AWOLNATION's forthcoming album due out this summer.

AWOLNATION will also be joining 311 and NEON TREES on the “Unity Tour” this summer. The tour will kick off in Cincinnati, Ohio on July 20 and will be making stops throughout the United States before wrapping up in Redmond, Washington on August 31.

Upcoming AWOLNATION Live Dates

May 18 – Richardson, TX – Wildflower Arts & Music Festival

w/311, Neon Trees

July 20 - Cincinnati, OH - Hard Rock Cincinnati Outdoor Arena

July 21 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed

July 23 - Indianapolis, IN - Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park

July 24 - Huber Heights, OH - Rose Music Center at The Heights

July 26 - Interlochen, MI - Kresge Auditorium

July 27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre

July 28 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion

July 31 - Niagara Falls, ON - OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino Resort

August 3 - Bridgeport, CT - Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

August 4 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 6 - Gilford, NH - BankNH Pavilion

August 7 - Boston, MA - Leader Bank Pavilion

August 9 - Outer Banks, NC - Roanoke Island Festival Park

August 10 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

August 11 - Charlotte, NC - Skyla Credit Union Amphitheatre

August 13 - North Charleston, SC - Firefly Distillery

August 14 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy

August 15 - Albertville, AL - Sand Mountain Amphitheater

August 17 - St. Augustine, FL - The Saint Augustine Amphitheatre

August 18 - Tampa, FL - Hard Rock Event Center

August 20 - Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

August 21 - Austin, TX - Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park

August 24 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre

August 25 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre

August 27 - Costa Mesa, CA - Pacific Amphitheatre

August 29 - Bend, OR - Hayden Homes Amphitheater

August 30 - Troutdale, OR - McMenamins Edgefield

August 31 - Redmond, WA - Marymoor Park

Aaron Bruno, the de facto leader, songwriter, and creative force behind the Los Angeles-based project AWOLNATION, has spent the better part of two decades steering the band's ship of pop-friendly electronic and alternative rock to millions of record sales and streams, a handful of chart-topping singles, and countless shows played to adoring fans around the world. From the 2010 debut's smash “Sail” and the hype of sophomore album Run to 2018's organic-leaning Here Come the Runts and 2020's rock-forward Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders, plus a handful of EPs, remixes, and a covers album, Bruno has mined his sonic creativity for an output of music on par with anyone's from the last two decades. Following the pandemic, Bruno parted ways with his record label in favor of a new self-releasing/distribution partnership, formed a hardcore band called The Barbarians of California, and became a first-time father of twin boys.

Photo Credit: Greg Flack