ANTS Will Host Halloween Weekend Party at London Superclub Fabric

Ibiza mega-brand ANTS will host a Halloween weekend party at London superclub fabric on Friday 1st November.



Five renowned DJs are on hand to soundtrack the event, with Dutch duo ANOTR, Toolroom regular Eli Brown, Chilean DJ Francisco Allendes, Moon Harbour label head Matthias Tanzmann and the Chicago-born Secondcity making up the billing.



The ANTS concept has enjoyed a meteoric growth in stature since the inception of the brand in 2012, with various parties taking place all over the world, focusing on rugged minimalistic beats from some of the biggest names from the house and techno world. 2019 has already been as busy as ever, with the brand throwing parties in Barcelona, at London superclub Printworks and for BBC Radio 1, alongside their regular Ibiza appearances every Saturday at the renowned open air venue Ushuaïa Ibiza, showcasing their brand new unique concept 'ANTS Metropolis'.



ANTS' fabric takeover sees the iconic imprint bring their brand of sunkissed house and techno to one of the world's most revered clubs.



