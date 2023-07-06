AMAARA Unveils 'Still' Single Ahead of Friday Album Release

The album will be released on Friday, July 7.

By: Jul. 06, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Music Review: Robbie Rozelle Sings Songs Of The City On New Single ANOTHER HUNDRED PEOPLE/ Photo 2 Robbie Rozelle Mashes Sondheim Skillfully
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 3 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 4 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right

AMAARA Unveils 'Still' Single Ahead of Friday Album Release

Child of Venus is the striking debut full length album from Canadian-born singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker and actor Kaelen Ohm (she/they) who performs under the musical moniker AMAARA.

Released Friday, the collection is classic-era dream pop at its core, drawing influence from jazz, R&B and folk music with reverb drenched guitars, soaring synths, layered vocal harmonies and expansive percussion. Early singles “New Love’s Mortal Coil” and “Bright Lights” earned acclaim from GLAAD, FEMMUSIC, Full Time Aesthetic, AudioFuzz, Ghettoblaster Magazine, and more.

Arriving today alongside a brand new official video, new single “Still” swoops and bends like Treasure-era Cocteau Twins as Ohm immerses herself in what living through love really means. “It’s about looking at love as a journey,” shares Ohm. “At the other side of it, there can be so much reflection and beauty - and questioning where the other person is at in their process.”

Child of Venus is the culmination of a lifetime of artistic pursuits - a document of rediscovery and transition, with Kaelen Ohm coming up for air as an artist and human being truly reborn. As AMAARA, she is reflecting on love and loss throughout the album, as well as the healing power of pure psychedelia and the act of connecting with her inner child—which has led her to reflect on her own adolescence at large.

“I’ve been on a journey of looking into my own childhood conditioning, and the notion of unbounded creative genius as well as where that goes wrong in adolescence,” she explains.  A reflective work that zooms in on the things we hold close and what manages to escape our grasp, Child of Venus is a record that leaves a mark on anyone who hears it, in the best way possible.

Kaelen Ohm is the definition of a multidisciplinary artist. Cutting her teeth in various Canadian indie bands as a front woman, guitarist and keyboard player, she has opened for a broad range of acts like St. Vincent, RY X, Shannon and the Clams, Vance Joy and The Counting Crows.

Over the past six years, Ohm has nurtured a very successful career in film and TV. Following her starring role in the Netflix original series Hit and Run, she was cast in Season 2 of the hit horror series FROM (MGM+/Paramount+), by the creators of Lost. She has also appeared in various American shows and films including Taken (NBC), Condor (MGM) and Flint (Lifetime). 

Photo Credit: Christian Sorensen Hanson



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Enhypen Announced Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of Fate World Tour Photo
Enhypen Announced Dates & Venues for U.S. Leg of 'Fate' World Tour

K-pop powerhouse ENHYPEN are hosting their second world tour ENHYPEN WORLD TOUR 'FATE' (hereinafter  'FATE'). ‘FATE’ will kick off at KSPO Dome in Seoul on July 29 with two consecutive dates, followed by a Japanese dome tour in Kyocera Dome Osaka on September 2 & 3, and Tokyo Dome on September 13 & 14.

2
Kristin Hersh Unveils New Single Ms Haha Photo
Kristin Hersh Unveils New Single 'Ms Haha'

Esteemed singer, guitarist and songwriter Kristin Hersh’s new single “Ms Haha” is out now via Fire Records with an accompanying video directed by Jonny Sanders. The music video compliments the “goofy gravity” of Hersh’s “Ms Haha” with manipulated, distorted visuals of Hersh on the guitar moving with different elements.

3
Josh Turner To Release Greatest Hits Album Photo
Josh Turner To Release 'Greatest Hits' Album

The project includes his five No. 1 hits - “Your Man,” certified 4x Platinum by the RIAA; “Would You Go With Me,” certified 3x Platinum by the RIAA; “Why Don’t We Just Dance,” certified double-Platinum by the RIAA; “All Over Me,” certified Gold by the RIAA; and “Hometown Girl,” certified double-Platinum by the RIAA.

4
Jessika Shares New Song ft. Gashi & Announces Debut Album Photo
Jessika Shares New Song ft. Gashi & Announces Debut Album

World Ain’t Ready, written by JESSIKA and co-produced with Kyle Kelso (Kygo, Aloe Blacc, Galantis), is a testament to JESSIKA’s resilience, passion, and extraordinary circumstances that shaped her artistic vision. Notably, the album came to life while JESSIKA covertly inhabited the BMG Nashville office. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'Video: Riser Caleb Seth Releases Official Music Video for 'West Tennessee'
Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'Gilbert Gauci Releases Latest Single 'Broken Me'
SUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food NetworkSUMMER BAKING CHAMPIONSHIP Renewed By Food Network
TNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global AdventureTNT's THE LAZARUS PROJECT Teams With Shinola on Sweepstakes To Equip Fans For Global Adventure

Videos

Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video Video: Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance Video
Experience Kesha's 'GAG ORDER' Songs From Outer Space: Watch the Acoustic Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
CAMELOT