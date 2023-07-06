AMAARA Unveils 'Still' Single Ahead of Friday Album Release

Child of Venus is the striking debut full length album from Canadian-born singer, songwriter, producer, filmmaker and actor Kaelen Ohm (she/they) who performs under the musical moniker AMAARA.

Released Friday, the collection is classic-era dream pop at its core, drawing influence from jazz, R&B and folk music with reverb drenched guitars, soaring synths, layered vocal harmonies and expansive percussion. Early singles “New Love’s Mortal Coil” and “Bright Lights” earned acclaim from GLAAD, FEMMUSIC, Full Time Aesthetic, AudioFuzz, Ghettoblaster Magazine, and more.

Arriving today alongside a brand new official video, new single “Still” swoops and bends like Treasure-era Cocteau Twins as Ohm immerses herself in what living through love really means. “It’s about looking at love as a journey,” shares Ohm. “At the other side of it, there can be so much reflection and beauty - and questioning where the other person is at in their process.”

Child of Venus is the culmination of a lifetime of artistic pursuits - a document of rediscovery and transition, with Kaelen Ohm coming up for air as an artist and human being truly reborn. As AMAARA, she is reflecting on love and loss throughout the album, as well as the healing power of pure psychedelia and the act of connecting with her inner child—which has led her to reflect on her own adolescence at large.

“I’ve been on a journey of looking into my own childhood conditioning, and the notion of unbounded creative genius as well as where that goes wrong in adolescence,” she explains. A reflective work that zooms in on the things we hold close and what manages to escape our grasp, Child of Venus is a record that leaves a mark on anyone who hears it, in the best way possible.

Kaelen Ohm is the definition of a multidisciplinary artist. Cutting her teeth in various Canadian indie bands as a front woman, guitarist and keyboard player, she has opened for a broad range of acts like St. Vincent, RY X, Shannon and the Clams, Vance Joy and The Counting Crows.

Over the past six years, Ohm has nurtured a very successful career in film and TV. Following her starring role in the Netflix original series Hit and Run, she was cast in Season 2 of the hit horror series FROM (MGM+/Paramount+), by the creators of Lost. She has also appeared in various American shows and films including Taken (NBC), Condor (MGM) and Flint (Lifetime).

Photo Credit: Christian Sorensen Hanson