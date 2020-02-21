ALRT Releases Debut EP NRG: VOL 1

Versatile, emerging DJ/Producer ALRT today released high-energy debut EP, NRG: Vol 1, featuring previously released hard NRG single, "Pushin' On," along with four brand new tracks including an all-out collab with Callum Higby. "Feel My NRG." NRG: Vol 1 packs an upbeat, hard dance intensity, combining twists and surprises inspired by new and old electronic music influences throughout.

"NRG: Vol 1 features high-energy dance music heavily influenced by the 90's electronic music scene," said ALRT. "'Pushin' On' is the true embodiment and definition of the hard NRG genre, and I'm excited for fans to experience the movement and motivation behind 'Feel My NRG,' 'Higher Love' and 'RVLTN.' 'Blood' is a mind-melting trap track with both new and old school influences."

The EP has garnered support from industry heavyweights including Kayzo, Joyryde, Ghastly, DJ Snake, Porter Robinson, Gammer, Wax Motif, Sikdope, EPTIC, Wuki, Kill the Noise, Ray Volpe, BENZI, MUST DIE! and more.

ALRT releases his debut EP on the heels of his loaded remix of Sikdope's "Follow." Fans can expect another ALRT & Sikdope collaboration to come.

NRG: Vol 1 Tracklist:

1. Higher Love

2. Feel My NRG (ALRT & Callum Higby)

3. Pushin' On

4. RVLTN

5. Blood





