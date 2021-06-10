ALLEGRA Releases R3HAB Remix 'Used To Miss You' Video

Last month UK pop singer Allegra made her return with her third single, the self-empowerment anthem "Used to Miss You" on Radikal Records. Picking up early support with outlets like Wonderland and Noctis, her new single is now being backed by a collaboration with one of the hottest names in dance and pop music, R3HAB.

Currently ranked at #12 on the DJ Mag Top 100 DJs, R3HAB is one of the most renowned producers today. Starting his career in 2007 the Moroccan Dutch DJ has previously collaborated and remixed a wide variety of mega stars in music including Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Lady Gaga, 5 Seconds of Summer, Katy Perry, Steve Aoki, The Chainsmokers and many more.

Today, Allegra has teamed up with PopWrapped to premiere the video for "Used To Miss You - R3HAB Remix." Watch below.

R3HAB's remix of Allegra hits as hard as you would expect with heavy electro house grooves blending perfectly with his bright dance-pop production. R3HAB doesn't generally collaborate with new breaking artists, but he loved Allegra's performance on "Used to Miss You" on first listen. Their collaboration highlight's Allegra's potential to win over tastemakers and music makers alike with big things coming her way as she enters the next stage of her career.

Working in tandem with hit-makers DASCO and Ben Samama, "Used to Miss You" was written during the first lockdown and is about letting go of toxic people from the past and looking forward to a brighter future. Powered by an absolutely infectious hook that can't help but get stuck in your head after just one listen, "Used to Miss You" shows Allegra truly stepping into her own as a young, creative artist.

Amassing over 1 million Spotify streams with just two singles released so far ( "Do What I Want" "All About Us" ) and racking in 10 million TikTok views, Allegra is blossoming into a superstar-in-the-making. In addition to the upcoming R3HAB Remix, Allegra will be supporting "Used to Miss You" with an official music video and remix package to be released in the upcoming weeks. Be sure to follow Allegra online for more info.

Listen here: