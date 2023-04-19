Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single & Announces U.S. Tour Dates

ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single & Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Reid's new album is set for release on July 14.

Apr. 19, 2023  

Alaska Reid recently announced her debut album Disenchanter, co-produced with A. G. Cook, set for release on July 14th via Luminelle Recordings. Reid shared the album's lead single "Back To This" last month to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Stereogum and more.

Today she shares another taste of the forthcoming album with "She Wonders," and announces the first round of tourdates in support of Disenchanter. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE on Friday at 10 am locally.

Produced and mixed by Cook, "She Wonders" finds Reid recalling hazy memories of bygone tours. Over a fuzzed guitar part and dense rhythm section, she sings of motel rooms and cracked leather couches and an undefinable yearning for something more.

"Personalities of touring artists are like nesting dolls. People reveal different elements of themselves to fans, the touring group, the rest of the band, and so on," says Reid. "I grew up playing a s-ton of dive bars, just me and my guitar. I wanted the song to reflect how psychologically exhausting it is, treating the chorus like an inner monologue cornered by how lonely and uncool live indie music can feel."

Disenchanter finds Reid straddling her two hometowns - her native Park County, Montana, and adopted city of Los Angeles - where she still splits her time and garners inspiration from them both to craft her brand of "Mountain Pop."

Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the deep traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living, all complemented by the inventive production style of Cook.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

9/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

9/9 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/11 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

9/15 - Washington DC @ DC9

9/16 - Boston, MA @ Café 939

9/18 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Photo by Parker Love Bowling



Jealous Of The Birds Returns Shares Beginners Luck From Hinterland Photo
Jealous Of The Birds Returns Shares 'Beginner's Luck' From 'Hinterland'
Jealous of the Birds – the moniker of Naomi Hamilton – shares the irresistible indie pop track “Beginner’s Luck” from her eagerly awaited new album, Hinterland. Balancing whimsy and weight, the new song is emblematic of the dynamism of Hinterland, which Hamilton created with producer, engineer, and mix engineer Declan Legge.
Kaien Cruz Returns with Heartfelt New Single Black Ice Photo
Kaien Cruz Returns with Heartfelt New Single 'Black Ice'
Written by Kai with Tre Wright (Ty Dolla $ign, YG, Guapdad 4000) who co-produced it alongside Cam Griffin (Summer Walker, Kiana Lede, Rico Nasty), “Black Ice” sets the tone for what’s further to come from the multi-faceted artist’s forthcoming project due out later this year. 
CRUZADOS Announce European Tour & the Release of a New EP Photo
CRUZADOS Announce European Tour & the Release of a New EP
The Cruzados European tour kicks off this Spring, April 27th through May 27th of 2023 with stops in Spain, France, Belgium, and Germany. Also coming this Spring 2023, you can expect an all new 6-song EP entitled 'Land of the Endless Sun' produced by Bruce Witkin, as well as a collection of live music recorded in Europe from the band's 2022 tour.
HARRISON Shares New Single Featuring Nanna. B Photo
HARRISON Shares New Single Featuring Nanna. B
Harrison will release his self-produced third album Birds, Bees, The Clouds & The Trees, demonstrating  the evolution of the Toronto-based artist’s sound since releasing his first two JUNO-nominated albums, as well as his recent composition work on video games (Nintendo Switch’s LOUD) and commercials (NERF, Play-Doh).

From This Author - Michael Major


X Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on TourX Announce Summer Tour Dates; Will Perform Unheard New Music on Tour
April 18, 2023

X wrapped a hugely successful Summer tour with the Psychedelic Furs in addition to their annual December X-Mas west coast run where they performed the songs from their 2020 critically acclaimed release, Alphabetland, in addition to the iconic X hits fans know and love from the bands 45-year career.
Outside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On SaleOutside Lands 2023 Announces Daily Lineups & Single-Day Ticket On Sale
April 18, 2023

The daily billing promises something for everyone, with Kendrick Lamar, Zedd, Janelle Monáe, J.I.D, Interpol, WILLOW, aespa and more kicking off Friday with powerful and highly anticipated performances. Saturday will bring topline sets from Foo Fighters, Lana Del Rey, Maggie Rogers, FISHER, Father John Misty, Orville Peck, L’Impératrice and more.
Luke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented MoveLuke Combs Sends Fan-Voted Single 'Love You Anyway' to Country Radio in Unprecedented Move
April 18, 2023

Country superstar and reigning CMA Entertainer of the Year Luke Combs’ single, “Love You Anyway,” was shipped to country radio this week after being chosen by his fans in an unprecedented move. With the two options, Combs earned the #1 and #2 most-added songs at country radio this week (“Love You Anyway” and “5 Leaf Clover” respectively.
NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'NLE Choppa Releases Deluxe Edition of Sophomore Album 'Cottonwood 2'
April 18, 2023

The deluxe edition also includes collaborations with NLE Entertainment’s Gino2x ('Clyde and Dodo'), Russ Millions ('Shake It'), Fridayy ('Will Not Lose'), and arrdee ('Envy'). It makes sense that the rapper's bonus material is largely collaborative given the thrilling link-ups on the standard edition, such as “Cold Game” featuring Rick Ross.
TAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 YearsTAMRON HALL Grows to Its Most-Watched Week in Over 2 Years
April 18, 2023

Wednesday’s broadcast of “Tamron Hall” (on 4/5/23) ranked as the show’s most-watched telecast (1.305 million) on any day since February 2021 – since Wednesday, 2/17/21. Wednesday’s episode featured actress Tatyana Ali and the cast of “On a Wing and a Prayer,” Dennis Quaid, Heather Graham and Jesse Metcalfe.
share