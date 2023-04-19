ALASKA REID Shares New A. G. Cook-Produced Single & Announces U.S. Tour Dates

Alaska Reid recently announced her debut album Disenchanter, co-produced with A. G. Cook, set for release on July 14th via Luminelle Recordings. Reid shared the album's lead single "Back To This" last month to praise from the likes of Pitchfork, The Fader, Paste, Brooklyn Vegan, Consequence, Stereogum and more.

Today she shares another taste of the forthcoming album with "She Wonders," and announces the first round of tourdates in support of Disenchanter. See below to find a show near you, and get your tickets HERE on Friday at 10 am locally.

Produced and mixed by Cook, "She Wonders" finds Reid recalling hazy memories of bygone tours. Over a fuzzed guitar part and dense rhythm section, she sings of motel rooms and cracked leather couches and an undefinable yearning for something more.

"Personalities of touring artists are like nesting dolls. People reveal different elements of themselves to fans, the touring group, the rest of the band, and so on," says Reid. "I grew up playing a s-ton of dive bars, just me and my guitar. I wanted the song to reflect how psychologically exhausting it is, treating the chorus like an inner monologue cornered by how lonely and uncool live indie music can feel."

Disenchanter finds Reid straddling her two hometowns - her native Park County, Montana, and adopted city of Los Angeles - where she still splits her time and garners inspiration from them both to craft her brand of "Mountain Pop."

Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the deep traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living, all complemented by the inventive production style of Cook.

Listen to the new single here:

Tour Dates

9/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

9/7 - San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

9/9 - Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/11 - Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/14 - Brooklyn, NY @ Baby's All Right

9/15 - Washington DC @ DC9

9/16 - Boston, MA @ Café 939

9/18 - London, UK @ Moth Club

Photo by Parker Love Bowling