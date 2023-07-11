ALASKA REID Shares Final Single Off Debut Album

Alaska Reid will release her long-awaited debut album Disenchanter, co-produced with A. G. Cook, later this week via Luminelle Recordings.

She’s already previewed the record with singles “Back To This,” “She Wonders” and “Palomino,” which have earned praise from NPR Music, Pitchfork, The Fader, and more, and today Reid shares one last song before the record is released in its entirety.

“French Fries” is out today alongside a visualizer, and of the song Reid says, “‘French Fries” is a story song about the evolution of a friendship. I wanted it to feel like a movie where you are at once sitting with your friend in a diner laughing over cold french fries and dumb stuff, but at the same time there is an undercurrent of reality between you two; splintering paths, bad boyfriends, frustration, love and loss. In terms of production, A. G. had the brilliant vision of making the beginning feel like the start to one of my shows: super intimate, just guitar and vocals.”

Disenchanter is a dreamscape of Reid ’s West, from Park County, Montana (where she moved to at 4 years old from Michigan) to her now adopted city of Los Angeles – garnering inspiration from both places to craft her brand of “Mountain Pop.”

Written while touring (Reid has opened for the likes of Porches, Charli XCX, Magdalena Bay, Maya Hawke, and Caroline Polachek), Disenchanter draws on the deep traditions of American country songwriting, the big, gritty guitars of Northwestern grunge, and the unrushed ease of Southern California living, all complemented by the inventive production style of Cook.

Tour Dates

Tickets

9/6 – Los Angeles, CA @ Moroccan Lounge

9/7 – San Francisco, CA @ Café Du Nord

9/9 – Austin, TX @ Mohawk

9/11 – Chicago, IL @ Schubas

9/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

9/15 – Washington, DC @ DC9

9/16 – Boston, MA @ Café 939

9/18 – London, UK @ Moth Club

Photo Credit: Parker Love Bowling