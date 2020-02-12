Multiplatinum indie pop trio AJR releases new single and video "BANG!" today via AJR Productions/S-Curve Records/BMG.

Watch below!

"We wrote 'BANG!' about the weird middle-ground between being a kid and becoming an adult; a time when we're doing all the things adults are supposed to do, but we don't yet feel grown up," says AJR. "The fact is, adulthood is bound to hit us at some point, so the plan we made in the song is to 'go out with a bang.' Sonically, with every new song we make, we try to stretch out of our AJR comfort zone. With 'BANG!,' it felt exciting to step into this darker, horn-heavy vibe, where the verses are small and mysterious, and the chorus explodes into this theatrical trap chorus."

The "BANG!" video was directed by Se Oh and features AJR hosting a curious dice game in a Royal Tenenbaums flavored parlor.

"We wanted to approach the 'BANG!' visuals with a retro, Wes Anderson style," says AJR. "Much like the song, we wanted to put AJR in this unpredictable new setting, watching these surreal characters dance around us."

"BANG!" is the latest offering from AJR following the release of their third full-length album Neotheater (AJR Productions/S-Curve Records/BMG), which debuted at the top of the Billboard charts last spring (No. 8 on the Billboard 200 and No. 1 on the Alternative and Rock Albums charts), and features Gold certified single "100 Bad Days." In their decade music roundups, Spotify named AJR's smash "Sober Up" one of the Best Rock Songs of the 2010s and Apple Music named AJR's hit "Weak" one of the Best Alt Songs of the 2010s.

AJR recently sold out the most prestigious, high-capacity venues of their career including NYC's Radio City Music Hall and Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheater on the first leg of their Neotheater World Tour and sold over 130,000 total tickets in 2019. They will head back on the road this spring for a string of festival dates and more than 20 cross-country North American performances on their Neotheater World Tour Part II.

AJR 2020 NEOTHEATER WORLD TOUR PART II:

May 6 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place

May 8 - Charlotte, NC @ Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 9 - Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater

May 10 - Charlottesville, VA @ Sprint Pavilion

May 12 - Syracuse, NY @ Landmark Theatre

May 13 - Portland, ME @ Cross Insurance Arena

May 15 - Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre

May 16 - East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Park

May 19 - Louisville, KY @ Iroquois Amphitheater

May 20 - Cincinnati, OH @ PNC Pavilion

May 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

May 23 - Nashville, TN @ Ascend Amphitheater

May 24 - Birmingham, AL @ BJCC Concert Hall

May 27 - Park City, KS @ Hartman Arena*

May 29 - Des Moines, IA @ Water Works Park*

May 30 - Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion

May 31 - Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center

June 4 - Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

June 5 - Edmonton, AB @ Jubilee Auditorium

June 7 - Vancouver, BC @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

June 9 - Boise, ID @ CenturyLink Arena

June 11 - San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU

June 12 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Cosmopolitan

June 13 - Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

*non-Live Nation dates

AJR 2020 FESTIVAL DATES:

March 27 - Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Lollapalooza Argentina

March 29 - Santiago, Chile @ Lollapalooza Chile

April 4 - São Paulo, Brazil @ Lollapalooza Brazil





