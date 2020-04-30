AJ Mitchell Debuts New Video for 'Unstoppable'

Today, pop phenom AJ Mitchell has debuted a brand new music video for his track "Unstoppable" (Epic Records). Balancing a dark aesthetic with an array of glowing lights, the piece perfectly captures the moody atmosphere of the R&B-tinged song.

Watch it now below!



With his debut album due for release this year via Epic Records, AJ continues to prove himself as one of 2020's breakout artists. Following the acclaimed release of his recent single "Spring Break", AJ released a stunning new video for his hit song "Down In Flames" last week. Across the past year, the singer-songwriter has also garnered acclaim from the likes of Billboard, DuJour, Idolator and more, and has received recognition as both an MTV PUSH artist and a 2019 Vevo LIFT artist. Now, he impressively ranks among the Top 500 artists on Spotify with over 8 million monthly listeners.

AJ released his Slow Dance EP via Epic Records in August 2019, which features the smash-hit title track featuring Ava Max. Following performances at the 2019 VMAs as well as on The Today Show and Live With Kelly and Ryan, the song maintained a position on the Top 40 Pop Radio charts for months. To close out the year, AJ continued to showcase his range with a steady stream of diverse tracks including the smooth, stripped back "Like Strangers Do" and the infectious pop anthem "Say It Again".





