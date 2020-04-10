ADULT.'s New Album Released Today

ADULT.'s chilling new album, Perception is/as/of Deception sees its release today via Dais Records. Conceived and recorded in a temporary blackhole they created by painting their windowless basement entirely black, the duo's sole intention was to deprive their senses, question their perceptions, and witness the resulting ramifications.

With over 23 years and a sprawling discography, (including releases on MUTE, Ghostly International, Thrill Jockey, Third Man and more) ADULT.'s Nicola Kuperus and Adam Lee Miller have spent their entire career obscuring any defined genre or style. The elements of frustration and apprehension that have consistently woven throughout their material are at full mast, although augmented by a strident and more head-on approach.

Tracks like "Have I Started at the End" successfully maintain the duo's classic EBM signatures and synthesized aggression, cradled by a suspicious mantra that questions ...what's the point? The album's dystopian anthem, "Total Total Damage", comes in full force with an frantic energy which jolts any bystanders to attention, with only the defiant chants of Kuperus' vocals outlining the ever-degenerating state of societal affairs. The dramatically glam synth parts scattered throughout the album, while at times ominous in nature, seem to also act as a merciful reminder that through the journey of Perception is/as/of Deception, one can still enjoy the chaos.

ADULT.'s North American tour with Body of Light in support of Perception is/as/of Deception has been postponed due to COVID-19 measures. Updates to come.

PERCEPTION IS/AS/OF DECEPTION TRACK LISTING:

1 - We Look Between Each Other

2 - Second Nature

3 - Don't Reduce Me

4 - Why Always Why

5 - Total Total Damage

6 - Have I Started At The End

7 - Controlled By

8 - Reconstruct the Construct

9 - Untroubled Mind





