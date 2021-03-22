A2IM Announces Nominees for 10th Anniversary Libera Awards

After a year in which the independent music community faced extraordinary challenges, the American Association of Independent Music (A2IM) is proud to announce the nominees for the 2021 Libera Awards Presented by Merlin. Celebrating its 10th year, the Libera Awards offers an opportunity for musicians to honor their peers' hard work and the kind of vision that has pushed independent music forward every year - and especially in this most unprecedented of years.

This marks the second year the Libera Awards will be held via a live-streaming global ceremony. It's also the second year that the public will have the opportunity to attend what was previously a private gala event. Produced by The Control Room, the 2021 awards show will take place on June 17. It will feature performances from nominees as well as the presentation of this year's Independent Icon Awards. This is the second year that Sweet Relief will serve as A2IM's official charity partner for the Libera Awards, donating 100% of proceeds raised during the show to career musicians and music industry professionals in need.

The nominees for the 2021 Libera Awards include:

Record of the Year

Phoebe Bridgers - Punisher (Dead Oceans)

Run the Jewels - RTJ4 (Jewel Runners, Inc.)

Perfume Genius - Set My Heart On Fire Immediately (Matador Records)

Yves Tumor - Heaven To A Tortured Mind (Warp Records)

Thundercat - It Is What It Is (Brainfeeder)

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud (Merge Records)

Best Live/Livestream Act

Run the Jewels (Jewel Runners, LLC.)

Phoebe Bridgers (Dead Oceans)

Fontaines D.C. (Partisan Records)

Perfume Genius (Matador Records)

Arca (XL Recordings)

(For a full list of this year's nominees, visit www.liberaawards.com.)

The Libera Awards are the culmination of Indie Week, the largest independent music conference in the world, taking place from June 14 to 17. Sponsored by SoundExchange, Indie Week is the international conference and networking event that features keynotes, panels, exclusive networking sessions, and more. Indie Week 2021 will mark the second year A2IM will hold the event in an innovative and seamless virtual environment.

Since its inception, A2IM has worked to elevate independent music and serve as a voice for the rights of independent artists and labels. Through its three-pronged mission of education, advocacy, and connection-building, A2IM works to strengthen the independent music sector and ensure that a fair share of value created by independent music is returned to its rights owners and creators.

RSVP to the Libera Awards by visiting A2IM's YouTube page or by visiting liberaawards.com. Voting is open to A2IM members until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 5th. Follow A2IM on Instagram and Twitter for upcoming programming updates.

To learn more about Indie Week 2021, visit a2im.org/indieweek.