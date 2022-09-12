Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A Void Release New Album 'Dissociation'

A Void Release New Album 'Dissociation'

A music video for “Sick As A Dog” was also released.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  

London-via-Paris trio A VOID have unveiled "Sick As A Dog", the final single to be taken from their awaited new album 'Dissociation' (out now).

Clangorous and climactic, 'Dissociation' highlight "Sick As A Dog" sees A VOID continue to source inspiration from musical greats like Hole, Silverchair and Babes in Toyland, but with a fresh futuristic spin. With swirling riffs that are as infectious as they are overcast, the track's message is more optimistic than its stormy sound might suggest. Vocalist Camille Alexander explains:

""Sick As A Dog is a cathartic track about the pain of separation and fear of abandonment. Rather than being a dark song, it touches on the idea of channelling pain through several emotional states, with the recurring theme of mental health in our lyrics."

Following "Stepping on Snails" and "5102" as the final single to be taken from A VOID's long-awaited new album 'Dissociation', the melodic and murky new cut is also the track that gave the record its name. Grappling with tricky mental processes and the harsh disconnect many of us feel from our thoughts, feelings and identities, the album's title was plucked from the track's closing lines: "When all the changes make you lose the plot / and bring you to a state of dissociation."

Out now, 'Dissociation' is described by the band as a "pandemic baby" and was written and composed during lockdown by frontwoman Camille Alexander. Later arranged with the help of bandmates Aaron Hartmann (bass) and Marie Niemiec (drums), the album was finally recorded between 2019 and 2021 at Stakeout Studios in London when the band enlisted producer Jason Wilson (Reuben, Senser, Dinosaur Pile-Up).

Taking listeners on an emotional journey through its twelve tracks, and playing out like a snapshot of its isolated and uncertain gestation period, 'Dissociation' celebrates everything from heartbreak to womanhood to battles with mental health. A VOID explain:

"Nothing is all black or white. Dissociation happens when we experience a chain of significant events. We go through different phases, we question our actions and those of others. It's very human to realise that there isn't just one version of yourself, they all coexist. When you compose an album like this, each song is a reflection of a different personality at a given moment."

But despite its more hard-hitting themes the trio refuse to compromise on fun, with absurdity and an inhibited attitude coursing through each track. The trio add:

"We're a pretty goofy band. It wouldn't make sense to do what we do together without having fun. There are so many emotions that go through us on a daily basis, that even in the worst moments we can't help but laugh. This is what we talk about in "Sick As A Dog": laughter as a means of overcoming traumatic experiences and events. We don't hesitate to integrate cheeky things into more serious choruses."

After forming in Paris, A VOID evolved on the blistering London scene, delivering riotous live performances that any punk pundit would be proud of and gaining attention from a range of tastemaker names. Gaining praise from the likes of 1883 Magazine, Devolution Magazine and It's All Indie amongst others, Notion lauded earlier single "Stepping on Snails" and said: "Propelled by driving basslines and drop-dead drum beats, distorted riffs layer with Camille Alexander's vocals, which echo through the track with impressive range, from angelically affecting to outbursts that are borderline violent."

Around the release of 'Dissociation', A VOID will be playing a number of UK live shows this Autumn and Winter including a live performance and signing at Rough Trade East on 14 September and support slots with The Soapgirls and Snake Eyes in Derby and Nottingham. Full dates and details below.

Listen to the new album here:

Watch the new music video here:

A VOID UK LIVE DATES 2022

14 September - Rough Trade East, London (+ album signing)
21 October - The Hairy Dog, Derby (supporting The Soapgirls)
6 November - The Old Depot, Nottingham (supporting Snake Eyes)
9 November - Rossi bar Brighton
11 November - The Sunflower Lounge, Birmingham
18 November - The Windmill Brixton, London
23 November - Sidney and Matilda, Sheffield
24 November - The Quarry Liverpool
1 December - The Loft @ The Kings, Portsmouth

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Interview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk ShowInterview: Jennifer Hudson Reveals How She Will Honor Broadway Through Her New Talk Show
September 10, 2022

Jennifer Hudson is gearing up to light up daytime with her new talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show! Ahead of the premiere, BroadwayWorld spoke with the recent EGOT winner to discuss how Broadway will be featured in the new talk show, her dream guests, what will set her talk show apart from others, and more.
Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'Jake La Botz Releases New Album 'Hair On Fire'
September 9, 2022

La Botz will be touring in support of the record on his Tattoo Across America Tour, where he’ll be playing across the country, with some unusual places along the way, including the Outsiders House Museum in Tulsa, which the executive director for, and rapper, Danny Boy O'Connor (House of Pain/La Coka Nostra) personally booked La Botz for.
Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'Aidan Bissett Shares New Single 'Tripping Over Air'
September 9, 2022

As the EP pre-order launches, he shared the new single “Tripping Over Air,” which he wrote with Captain Cuts (Walk The Moon, Lennon Stella), who produced, and David Charles Fisher. Fans who pre-order the digital EP will instantly receive “Tripping Over Air” plus the track “Twenty Something,” which was released in June.
The Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EPThe Higher Releases Title Track to Forthcoming 'Elvis in Wonderland' EP
September 9, 2022

The Higher has released the second single to their upcoming project: the “Elvis in Wonderland” title track across DSPs.  For the band, “Elvis in Wonderland'' is a commentary on the sensation that Las Vegas brings to those who desire a much needed escape. Watch the music video for the new single and check out upcoming tour dates!
Dolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' ReworkDolly Parton & Kelly Clarkson Release New '9 to 5' Rework
September 9, 2022

Directed by Camille Hardman and Gary Lane, the documentary infuses humor with facts as the cast of the original blockbuster film 9 to 5—Dolly Parton,  Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin, and Dabney Coleman, as well as Rita Moreno and Allison Janney from  the 9 to 5 TV Series and 9 to 5 Broadway Musical. Listen to the new duet now!