A-Trak & Friend Within Unveil New Track 'Blaze'

Legendary DJ and producer A-Trak and UK based Friend Within unveil new track "Blaze" today on Fool's Gold Records.

Listen below!

Earlier this summer A-Trak enlisted his old pal Friend Within to remix his single "Work It Out". The two artists then came together to create their first original track, "Blaze," a classic house cut with a bouncing bassline and a menacing diva vocal that comes rolling around the bend like a locomotive.

This new track follows A-Trak & Loods' recently released "What Can I Do," closing out a busy year for the globetrotting DJ who promises even more collaborations in the new year.

A-Trak, a.k.a. Alain Macklovitch, is the quintessential cultural connector. His 20-year musical path has seen him take turns as an internationally renowned turntablist, Grammy-nominated producer, innovative remixer and much more. His record label, Fool's Gold-co-founded by Nick Catchdubs-is a Brooklyn based independent label that bridges musical worlds and has been pushing a fun, forward-thinking aesthetic since 2007. The label has a flagship store in the heart of Williamsburg and multiple event franchises. Fool's Gold's annual Day Off series has become one of the world's premier hip-hop festivals. Day Off's New York edition recently celebrated its tenth year at Knockdown Center.





