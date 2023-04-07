Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
A R I Z O N A Face the 'Dark Skies' & Announce Self-Titled Third Album

A R I Z O N A's new album will be released on Friday, May 12.

Apr. 07, 2023  

Acclaimed electro-pop trio A R I Z O N A are excited to share that their self-titled third studio album will be released on Friday, May 12 via Fueled By Ramen.

In celebration of the announcement, the band have also unveiled an optimistic, infectious, and upbeat new single - ironically titled "Dark Skies" - about persevering through challenging times. Pre-save A R I Z O N A and stream/download the new track HERE. The full track listing for the record can also be found below.

Regarding the new LP, lead vocalist Zachary Charles commented, "The true tests and trials of nature are often alienating experiences, which we all face from time to time. What's more uncommon is to find yourself on a journey to hell and back together with a whole world. What we've been calling Album Three, otherwise our newest self-titled album, isn't a story as much as it is a collection of vignettes crafted over a few of our most individually and generationally challenging years to date that happen upon a theme: Good and bad times have happened and will continue to, and only by being present for them both will we gain anything, if only perspective, from either."

A R I Z O N A returned in February with their synth-infused pop track "Moving On," which marked the group's first original music release in four years. Garnering praise from PAPER ("head-bopping") and Consequence ("slicked back electro-pop"), it underscores why the band has proven to be a true phenomenon since their inception in 2015.

In tandem with the new song, the three-piece also shared an epic, planetary music video, captured in the Round Rock, AZ desert and featuring land art from legendary artist Jim Denevan - whose work has been featured at the Vancouver Sculpture Biennale, MoMA/PS1 and Desert X AlUla. He created the video's stunning land art with the help of Navajo Nation and his son Brighton Denevan.

Next up, A R I Z O N A will be providing direct support for Quinn XCII on his spring/summer U.S. tour, sharing the stage with Julia Wolf as well. The dates kick off on Thursday, May at MGM Music Hall at Fenway in Boston, MA, and stop in major cities including New York, Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping in Sterling Heights, MI on Saturday, June 17. All tickets are available HERE, with the full routing included below.

Stay tuned for much more from A R I Z O N A coming very soon. Listen here:



Lights Shares Reimagined Album dEd Photo
Lights Shares Reimagined Album 'dEd'
Alt-pop icon Lights has shared dEd, a reimagined version of her critically acclaimed album PƎP. Flipping the energetic, danceable record on its head (even the tracklist is reversed), dEd, breathes new life into the album’s 13 tracks with dreamy, electronic reinterpretations. dEd is available now via Fueled By Ramen.
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single Save Me (From Myself) Photo
Nurko Links With Kyle Hume for New Single 'Save Me (From Myself)'
NURKO joins forces with Kyle Hume for the soaring new single “Save Me (From Myself),” out via Astralwerks. The poignant track is just NURKO's third since signing on the storied electronic label after 2022's soaring “Eternity” — a collaboration with Dayce Williams — and the recently released 'Too Long' featuring Cruel Youth.
Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fultons New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now Photo
Jazz Pianist-Vocalist Champian Fulton's New Live Record MEET ME AT BIRDLAND Out Now
New York-based jazz vocalist and pianist Champian Fulton's sixteenth album as a leader, Meet Me at Birdland, is out now!
Linkin Park Presents Meteora 20th Anniversary Edition Photo
Linkin Park Presents 'Meteora' 20th Anniversary Edition
Among a bevy of unreleased gems, lead single “Lost” has notably held #1 at Alternative and Rock radio for four consecutive weeks. Upon release, it emerged as LINKIN PARK’s first #1 debut on Billboard’s Rock & Alternative Airplay Chart in over a decade. It has also reached rarified air as the most-streamed new rock song of the year.

