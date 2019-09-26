'A Lullaby Collection' Marc Broussard's New Studio Album out November 15th

Marc Broussard is committed to making the world a better place, and has been since the start of his career. For Broussard, it has always been about tying music to a mission, and it is one reason his new studio album A Lullaby Collection SOS III, and book, I Love You For You, were created to educate and inspire younger audiences.

A Lullaby Collection SOS III, available November 15th, finds Broussard reimagining a series of classic lullabies -- songs such as "Danny Boy," "Sweet Baby James," "Moon River," "What a Wonderful World" and "Godspeed" -- which are calming, soothing and enticing all at the same time. The 11-song album also includes two Broussard originals, "Bedtime" and "Gavin's Song." Listen to the new single "Godspeed" below.

While the songs might be geared to younger ears, adults will find plenty to appreciate as well. Broussard's soulful signature sound, expressive vocals and sweeping orchestration offer a universal appeal for listeners of all ages. "I wanted these songs to be recognizable covers," Broussard explains. "Danny Boy" and "Moon River" were songs I could never imagine recording, but when I did my research and heard the Andy Williams' renditions, I was so taken. I was never a big Andy Williams fan, but suddenly, I found his voice so spectacular. There's a grace attached to every one of his performances that I wanted to emulate throughout this entire record. No other artist had ever done that to me."

The material on A Lullaby Collection is culled from iconic songs Broussard always felt an attachment to. "The initial intention of the SOS series was to share the music that had shaped my life with my younger fans, while being faithful to the spirit of the originals," Broussard said. "The second album, SOS II: Soul on a Mission, took on a new meaning. I feel that it's important to use whatever privilege society says I have to help reshape the world around me into something a little more equitable."

Coinciding with the release of his new album, Broussard is making his debut as an author with I Love You For You, a children's book about inclusion, affirmation and appreciation for the special traits that make each one of us unique.

A portion of proceeds from sales of both the album and the book will be donated to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. As a Louisiana native, this hospital holds a special place in Broussard's heart, and has changed the lives of children and families from all 64 Louisiana parishes and serves as a beacon of hope and healing for all of Louisiana's children. Over the course of the next decade, Broussard plans to release a number of charitable albums, each with specific goal and benefactor in mind.

Listen to "Godspeed" here:





