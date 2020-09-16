A. G. Cook Shares Video for 'Beautiful Superstar'

Watch the video for the new song below!

Today, PC Music proudly presents "Beautiful Superstar". It is the final single to be taken from PC Music founder and Charli XCX Executive Producer A. G. Cook's forthcoming second debut album Apple. The title fuses together two of Cook's most beloved tracks, his 2014 debut single "Beautiful" and "Superstar"- a track from 2016. Alongside this, Cook has released a limited edition, transparent purple vinyl of "Beautiful Superstar" - on the A side is new single "Beautiful Superstar" and on the B side is 2014s "Beautiful" and 2016s "Superstar".

Going deeper, Cook says, "The two tracks have become very defined moments for me, presenting specific and personal flavours of PC Music," Cook says. "As one of the last tracks I finished for Apple, 'Beautiful Superstar' started as an attempt to craft a very direct, almost traditional song, but I found myself haunted by my debut singles. Building on strange nostalgic memories, it became fitting to reference the past - my old concepts of the 'future' - and weave those melodies into something that could say more than words."

"Beautiful Superstar" is supported by a cinematic video directed by Prosper Unger-Hamilton and A. G Cook. The video combines the glossy PC Music aesthetic with the sweeping scope and charm of a coming-of-age sci-fi movie. Pastoral scenes are juxtaposed with neon asteroids and visions of an intergalactic apple.

Last weekend, Cook orchestrated the stunning Appleville festival - a livestream event that featured performances from Charli XCX, 100 gecs, Clairo and many more. As part of his set, A. G. Cook performed a live version of his cover of Smashing Pumpkins seminal hit "Today" - transporting the track into the world of PC Music.

Prior to releasing "Beautiful Superstar", Cook released two tracks from Apple to great acclaim. Lead single "Oh Yeah" was premiered by Annie Mac on BBC Radio 1 and last week's single "Xxoplex" launched its way onto the top spot of Apple Music's glitch playlist.

On Apple Cook says, "Apple is my own take on Personal Computer Music. I've always been interested in the blurred line between bedroom and professional studio production, and at what point a personality either gets created or accidentally takes shape. For me there's a great sense of freedom in combining something slick with something naive - a reality where anything could happen. In calling the album Apple, I wanted to draw attention to one of the simplest, most everyday objects, which somehow contains references to almost everything imaginable - from computers to The Beatles, New York to Snow White, and an entire world of history and mythology. A little free advertising doesn't hurt."

Apple follows the release of A. G. Cook's critically acclaimed 49-track opus 7G - an album split into seven discs focusing on one instrument per disc. 7G's seven instruments (Drums, Guitar, Supersaw, Piano, Nord, Spoken Word, Extreme Vocals) form the sound palette of Apple. Described by Cook as "threatening to be an instrumental producer album, then becoming a songwriter album", the album features some of his most ambitious and emotional songwriting, as well as his most vivid sonic ideas as a producer. Together, 7G and Apple showcase Cook's sheer breadth of ideas, and illustrate why he's one of the most vital artists working today.

Photo Credit: Alaska Reid & Julian Buchan

