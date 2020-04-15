A Day To Remember Return With New Single & Music Video 'Mindreader'

Ocala, FL rock band A Day To Remember have released their brand new single "Mindreader". The platinum-certified band has also unveiled an official music video for the song, animated by Awesome, Inc. [Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Squidbillies].

Watch and listen below!

Meeting an overwhelming demand from fans for new music, A Day To Remember has decided to reveal the track off their forthcoming full-length, You're Welcome. About this move, frontman Jeremy McKinnon commented, "We've had this video done for some time now, and seeing as how our album isn't out yet and the state of the world is keeping us off the road, we wanted to get some new material out there for our fans as soon as possible."

"This song was one of my personal favorites off the new album from the day it was written. I wrote it with the incredibly talented Mike Green. Fun fact, it was the first song I've ever sent the guys in the band that was unanimously loved," McKinnon elaborated. "This song was written to be a lighthearted take on people in relationships expecting their partners to read their minds."

Anticipation for You're Welcome has reached fever pitch, with early singles "Degenerates" and "Resentment" already amassing 30 million-plus streams and counting. Billboard praised "Degenerates" as "an anthemic hybrid of post-hardcore and pop," while Kerrang! hailed, "'Resentment' offers a taste of the musical direction the band are heading, and will certainly tide us over until more news arrives."

Last fall, A Day To Remember wrapped their massive Degenerates Tour, which saw them perform to sold-out crowds across North America, and culminated in four sold-out homecoming shows at House of Blues Orlando.





