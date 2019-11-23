A Day To Remember Releases New Single 'Resentment'

Ocala, FL rock band A Day To Remember have unleashed their brand new single "Resentment". The hard-hitting track is available to stream and download starting today. The band has also shared an official music video for the song, directed by Jeb Hardwick. Watch it below. "Resentment" is the second single A Day To Remember has shared from their forthcoming full length You're Welcome, expected in the coming months via Fueled By Ramen.

"'Resentment' was one of the first songs written for You're Welcome, and always stuck with me as one of my favorites. In terms of writing and production, it ended up being one of the closest songs to the original inspiration behind the record - melding modern influences into that same ADTR formula," shared frontman Jeremy McKinnon. "I think it's a perfect mix of where we've been and where we're going. I just thought describing 'Resentment' like a wildfire was perfect, and the video is a direct representation of that because it hurts more than just you, if you let it."

"Resentment" follows You're Welcome's lead single, "Degenerates", which was released in August ahead of their main-stage performances at the UK's Reading and Leeds Festivals. The anthemic track is available to stream and download now HERE. Prior to the release of "Degenerates", A Day To Remember surprised fans when they were featured on Marshmello's single "Rescue Me", marking their first new music since 2016's acclaimed Bad Vibrations.

Tomorrow night, A Day To Remember will wrap their massive The Degenerate Tour with support from I Prevail, Beartooth, and Can't Swim. The Live Nation-produced 36-city trek, kicked off in October with the fifth installment of the band's own Self Help Festival San Bernardino, and saw them perform to sold-out crowds across North America. Next week, A Day To Remember will return to Florida for four sold out homecoming shows at House of Blues Orlando on November 26, 27, 29, and 30 with special guests Underoath. The band will also host a homecoming pop up shop featuring new limited edition custom merch, classic throwback designs, and an A Day To Remember Museum at Dirty Laundry on November 25 and 26.

A Day To Remember will return to the road next month for a run of shows in Australia. The band was also just announced on the 2020 lineups for Lollapalooza Argentina, Lollapalooza Chile, and Lollapalooza Brazil, and are expected to tour extensively throughout next year. A complete list of upcoming live dates and ticket information can be found HERE.

Over the course of the past several years, each of A Day To Remember's releases have hit No. 1 on Billboard's Rock, Indie and/or Alternative Charts, they've sold more than a million units, racked up over 400 million Spotify streams and 500 million YouTube views, garnered two gold-selling albums and singles (and one silver album in the UK) and sold out entire continental tours, amassing a global fanbase whose members number in the millions. All of which explains why Rolling Stone called them "An Artist You Need To Know." A Day To Remember is: Jeremy McKinnon (vocals), Alex Shelnutt (drums), Kevin Skaff (guitar, vocals), Neil Westfall (guitar, vocals), and Joshua Woodard (bass).

Listen to "Resentment" below.

A Day To Remember Tour Dates

November 22, 2019 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium*

November 23, 2019 - Fayetteville, NC - Crown Coliseum*

November 26, 2019 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues+ - SOLD OUT

November 27, 2019 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues+ - SOLD OUT

November 29, 2019 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues+ - SOLD OUT

November 30, 2019 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues+ - SOLD OUT

December 06, 2019 - Melbourne, Australia - Flemington Racecourse

December 07, 2019 - Centennial Park, Australia - Centennial Parklands

December 08, 2019 - Brisbane, Australia - Good Things Festival

March 27, 2020 - San Isidro, Argentina - Lollapalooza Argentina

March 27-29, 2020 - Santiago, Chile - Lollapalooza Chile

April 04, 2020 - São Paulo, Brazil - Lollapalooza Brazil

*with I Prevail, Beartooth, and Can't Swim

+with Underoath





