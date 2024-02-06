A Cappella Group Straight No Chaser Announces Yacht Rock Tour

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 9th.

Feb. 06, 2024

A cappella group Straight No Chaser followed the groundhog's lead and called for the return of warm weather today.  The beloved nine-member group will re-awaken your summer spirits with “The Yacht Rock Tour” this May. 

The tour marks their second yacht rock-themed run and follows their album Yacht On The Rocks released last year.

“The Yacht Rock Tour” runs May 1-May 12 through Canada and the Northeastern US. Tickets go on-sale this Friday, February 9th at sncmusic.com.  

Produced by Nicholas Niespodziani, singer, guitarist, and spiritual leader of Yacht Rock Revue, Yacht On The Rocks also includes classics like “Escape (The Piña Colada Song),” “Sailing,” and “After The Love Has Gone.”   

Initially formed at Indiana University, a cappella group Straight No Chaser emerged at the forefront of the modern day a cappella movement, and has since sold more than three million albums worldwide, garnered more than a billion streams on Pandora alone, and sold more than 1.5 million concert tickets worldwide. 

In the fall of 2023, the group performed in more than 50 cities across the US with multiple sold-out shows, including a record-breaking run in Indianapolis. 

Straight No Chaser The Yacht Rock Tour 2024

May
1 – Samia, ON, Canada – Imperial Theatre
2 – Niagara Falls, ON, Canada – Fallsview Casino
3 – Ottawa, ON, Canada – Algonquin Commons Theatre
4 – Portland, ME – Merrill Auditorium
5 – Concord, NH – Capitol Theatre
7 – Montreal, PQ, Canada – MTELUS
9 – Moncton, NB, Canada – Casino New Brunswick
10 – Halifax, NS, Canada – Casino Nova Scotia
11 – Orono, ME – Collins Center
12 – Burlington, VT – Flynn Center




