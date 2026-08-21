Jamie T Announces December UK Tour, Dec 7 Birmingham to Dec 20 Brighton

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Following a performance at Scala that saw Jamie T perform at the venue for the first time in 20 years, with the show selling out in minutes, and the announcement of his sixth album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) out 9th October via Polydor Records earlier this week, Jamie T returns with a 7-date UK tour this December. Kicking off in Birmingham on the 7th December and finishing in Brighton on the 20th, the tour will include a performance at the recently re-opened and redeveloped Olympia in London on the 11th alongside further stops in Newcastle, Leeds, Glasgow and Manchester.

For pre-sale access, fans can pre-order Jamie's new album Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) from his official store by 12:00pm on Tuesday 25th for access to the pre-sale on Wednesday 26th at 10:00am. General on-sale is Friday 28th at 10:00am.

Jamie T's signature sharp storytelling has been a cornerstone of British culture and national identity since he released his Mercury Prize shortlisted debut album Panic Prevention in 2007 at 18 years old. Out October 9th, Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) is a confronting 11-track collection of former ghosts (of ideas) brought to life during a difficult time in his own life. Lyrically, it nods to growing up and leaving youth behind, love, loss and the brittle nostalgia of halcyon indie-era nights. Ghosts is as much about letting go as it is reclaiming his identity.

To celebrate, he shared the spirited and anthemic album opener '3310,' turning the infamous Nokia 'status symbol' and getting pissed on snakebite into bold poetry sung over athletic guitars. The accompanying video, directed by Rob Thorogood, blended elements of the surreal and the absurd, and sees Jamie set out on a new day but something doesn't feel right.

About Jamie T

Since the release of his fifth album, 2022's OCC #1 album The Theory of Whatever, he's been in all the right places. In 2023, he played his largest-ever headline show to a sold-out Finsbury Park, supported by the likes of IDLES and Kojey Radical. Earlier this year, he collaborated with Fred Again on 'Lights Burn Dimmer,' a woozy, synth-drenched reimagining of Jamie T's 2023 anthemic 'Hippodrome' that traded on the original's wiry, cigarette stained tension for something more euphoric. The single arrived earlier this year, timed to a one off show at Alexandra Palace as part of Fred Again's '10 shows in 10 weeks in 10 cities' run.

As one of the most prolific artists of his generation, Jamie T boasts multiple Platinum and Gold albums (Panic Prevention, Kings & Queens, Carry on the Grudge) and singles ('Zombie', 'Sticks n Stones', 'Sheila') in the UK and over 800 million global streams. He has collaborated with everyone from Damon Albarn / Gorillaz, Lily Allen and The Maccabees, headlined Brixton Academy 8 times and played Glastonbury 4 times including headlining Woodsies/John Peel stage twice. As his debut album Panic Prevention turns 20 next year, Jamie's radically candid pen that won the heart of millions is writing its next chapter. On Ghosts (100 Days of Morning), Jamie is connecting with the parts of himself he kept at an arm's length. This next chapter is described as honest, naive, and full of optimism and imagination.

Tour Dates

7th - O2 Academy, Birmingham

8th - O2 City Hall, Newcastle

11th - Olympia, London

14th - O2 Academy, Leeds

15th - O2 Academy, Glasgow

18th - Co-op Live, Manchester

20th - Brighton Centre, Brighton

Ghosts (100 Days of Morning) Tracklist

1. 3310 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

2. Cocktail (Written by Jamie T, James Dring & Damon Albarn / Produced by James & Jamie. Additional Keys from Damon)

3. Waist 36 Leg 32 (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

4. All I Wanna See Is Now (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Olly Burden)

5. The Won (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

6. Chelsea Girls (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

7. Ghosts (Cover of The Jam song Ghosts)

8. Crimson & Clover (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

9. Crucible (Written & Produced by Jamie T & Hugo White)

10. Caught Cheating (Written & Produced by Jamie T & James Dring)

11. Tallahassee (Includes sample of Leif Vollebekk's song Tallahassee. Produced by Jamie, Co-Produced by Hugo White)

Photo Credit: - Tom Beard



Photo Credit: - Tom Beard

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