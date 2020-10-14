35th Annual FRIENDS OF ALEC WILDER Concert Goes Digital

November 7 at 2 PM ET.

The 35th Annual Friends of Alec Wilder concert, featuring the many sides of one of America's most unique and unclassifiable 20th Century composers, will go virtual this year on YouTube, November 7 at 2 PM ET and feature performances produced especially for this broadcast. The New York City-based Friends of Alec Wilder organization celebrates, promotes and preserves the music and life's work of the music composer genius. Their first concert as a streamed broadcast rather than a live show will be highlighted by popular Los Angeles singer/songwriter Susannah B performing two songs from her recent and well-reviewed album of Alec Wilder Music, Girl Gone Wilder! To access the YouTube concert on November 7 at 2 PM, go to www.alecwildermusicandlife.com

The footage of two songs from Susannah B's 2019 album debut concert in Hollywood, "Crazy in the Heart" and "It's So Peaceful in the Country," will premiere exclusively at the Friends of Alec Wilder Concert on YouTube next month. Buzz Music says of her interpretation: "'Crazy in The Heart' features the classic jazz sounds of yesteryear, but with Susannah's smoky, cinematic vocals fused in. Susannah masterfully tackles this powerhouse song with ease and does her idol proud."

Other top artists rounding out the November 7 concert are Chris Gekker, internationally known trumpet virtuoso and former member of the American Brass Quintet and Juilliard professor, who now is a professor at the University of Maryland; John Harmon, Wisconsin icon, legendary composer, jazz pianist and recording artist; Karen Demsey, virtuoso flutist and professor of flute and musicology at William Paterson University; John Proulx, Grammy-winning composer from L.A. and internationally acclaimed jazz vocalist and pianist; Michael Salzman, NYC based tubist and professor of tuba at Hofstra and husband and wife duo Marshal Wood and Donna Byrne, a two-time Grammy winning bassist and Artie Shaw Orchestra vocalist. Susannah B 's band features her long-time collaborator, John Ballinger (Rufus Wainwright), as well as Michael Farrell on keyboard (Paul McCartney, John Legend, Lady Gaga), David Sutton on bass (Lucinda Williams), Scott Breadman on percussion and Ray McNamara on drums and hang drum.

A self-taught composer, Alec Wilder mingled with music's elite during the height of their fame. From Frank Sinatra and Tony Bennett, to Peggy Lee, Stan Getz, and many others, Wilder wrote/co-wrote many popular songs and standards, including: "While We're Young" recorded by Peggy Lee, "Moon and Sand" recorded by Chet Baker, "Where Do You Go" with different versions by Miles Davis, Stan Getz, and Frank Sinatra, "It's So Peaceful in the Country" recorded by Rosemary Clooney, "A Child is Born" recorded by Tony Bennett, and "Be a Child" written with famed jazz trumpeter Thad Jones. In addition to writing popular songs, Wilder also composed classical pieces for exotic combinations of orchestral instruments and wrote 11 operas, as well as other varied musical compositions and arrangements.

View More Music Stories Related Articles